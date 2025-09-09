Gotham FC Loans Ademiluyi to Fort Lauderdale United FC

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has loaned forward Princess Ademiluyi to Gainbridge Super League side Fort Lauderdale United FC, the club announced Tuesday in partnership with Dove.

The loan agreement runs through the end of the calendar year and includes a mutual option to extend through the end of the 2025-26 Super League campaign, which finishes in May. Gotham FC retains the option to recall Ademiluyi in January for the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which kicks off Jan. 28.

Ademiluyi, 19, joined Gotham earlier this month after transferring from Women's Super League side West Ham United, signing a contract through the 2029 season.

The England youth international became the first player to progress through the West Ham Foundation's Player Pathway, sign a professional contract and make an appearance for the club's senior team.

At Fort Lauderdale, Ademiluyi will join fellow Gotham loanee Stella Nyamekye, who is part of the reigning Super League champions.







