Racing Signs New Addition Makenna Morris Through 2028

Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC defender Makenna Morris has signed a new contract, keeping her at the club through the 2028 season.

Racing acquired Morris last month in a trade with the Washington Spirit. The 23-year-old is in her second NWSL season after a standout rookie campaign in 2024, when she scored five goals. She's also on the verge of the U.S. Women's National Team, with four call-ups to the U-23 squad this year.

"We believe in Makenna's future, and we brought her here with the expectation that she could be a core player for us as we chase success this season and beyond," Racing Louisville general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "It's gratifying that a player of Makenna's quality sees Louisville as a destination for her career, and we're thrilled that she's committed to staying here for seasons to come."

Since arriving in Louisville, Morris has appeared in two games, notably starting in her debut against the Houston Dash on Aug. 29.

Morris joins a growing list of Racing players who have signed extensions with the club this season, all through at least 2027, including Taylor Flint, Courtney Petersen, Kayla Fischer, Ellie Jean, and Katie O'Kane.







