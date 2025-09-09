Washington Spirit Hosts Soccer Distribution Day with Leveling the Playing Field

Silver Spring, Md. - The Washington Spirit and Leveling the Playing Field hosted a soccer distribution day for ten local school and youth teams in need of soccer equipment for their kids at LPF Greater Washington Warehouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Spirit players Courtney Brown, Brittany Ratcliffe, Heather Stainbrook and Kate Wiesner assisted the local coaches and program directors in attendance in collecting equipment for their programs from the warehouse. Items distributed included balls, cleats, shin guards, recovery items and more.

"We love partnering with Level the Playing Field because we feel like we can make a difference in our community in the city we play for," said Ratcliffe. "Meeting the coaches and some of the girls is also important because we can say 'hey, you can be us one day and play for the Washington Spirit' and help them achieve their goals by getting equipment and the things they need to be successful in the future."

The Spirit donated $2,500 to LPF for equipment to be distributed to the Washington, D.C. schools and youth clubs that came by the warehouse today.

"Working with teams like the Washington Spirit not only helps us get great gear in the door, but it helps us raise visibility about our mission and the awesome work we're able to do through their support," said Kaitlin Brennan, Chief Operating Officer of Leveling the Playing Field. "It really helps expand our work."

"From us to the players, we are beyond grateful for the intentionality of this organization and the work that the Spirit does," said Adrian Valdivia, Middle School Girl's Soccer Coach & Community Development Coordinator, Columbia Heights Education Campus. "To know that there are organizations that are devoted to giving back and not forgetting the little people is the best part. We make sure that message is understood by everyone we coach."







