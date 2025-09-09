Washington Spirit Stars Trinity Rodman and Leicy Santos Earn NWSL Weekly Awards

Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit stars Trinity Rodman and Leicy Santos have earned three of the NWSL's four weekly awards for their standout performances in Sunday's shutout win against Seattle Reign FC, the league announced today.

Trinity Rodman: Player of the Week, presented by AT&T + Goal of the Week

Rodman led the Spirit to a 2-0 home win at 'Rowdy' Audi Field this weekend, extending the club's unbeaten streak to seven matches and cushioning its hold on second place in the league. The star forward bagged her first brace of the season, the second goal of which also earned her Goal of the Week honors. Rodman is the fifth different Spirit player to take home Player of the Week honors this season.

Leicy Santos: Assist of the Week, presented by Deloitte

Santos earned her first Assist of the Week honor for setting up Rodman's game-winning goal with a perfect cross into the box in the first half. In the 33rd minute of Sunday's victory at Audi Field, the Colombian star lobbed a ball in behind the Seattle defense, placing it deep in the box for a wide-open Rodman to poke into the back of the net.

After the Spirit became the first team in NWSL history to sweep the league's four weekly awards in early August, this week marks the second time the club has taken home at least three honors for a single matchday this season. This weekend, the Spirit will hit the road to take on the league-leading Kansas City Current, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 13 on ION. Washington will return to Audi Field on Sunday, September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT to host the Houston Dash in the club's annual Hispanic Heritage match. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.