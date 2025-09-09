Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th-Minute Lunging Save vs. Kansas City Current Voted NWSL Week 19 Save of the Week
Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th minute save Saturday vs. Kansas City Current has been voted the Week 19 Save of the Week.
Silkowitz's stop denied an early chance by golden boot leader Temwa Chawinga early in the match. After getting in behind and running onto a through ball played by a teammate, the Kansas City forward took a close-range shot aimed at the far post. Silkowitz lunged right to poke the effort away at the last second to neutralize the chance. She finished the match with a career-high seven saves. The stop was selected by fan vote through a NWSL social media poll.
Bay FC is back in action this Saturday, Sept. 13 from Orlando, Florida as the club visits reigning league champion Orlando Pride at Inter & Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT on ION. Bay FC returns home for two consecutive home matches Sept. 21, when Gotham FC visits the Bay Area on Latino Heritage Night at PayPal Park, presented by Visa.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 9, 2025
- Washington Spirit Hosts Soccer Distribution Day with Leveling the Playing Field - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th-Minute Lunging Save vs. Kansas City Current Voted NWSL Week 19 Save of the Week - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Stars Trinity Rodman and Leicy Santos Earn NWSL Weekly Awards - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC Trades Midfielder Nealy Martin to Angel City FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club Acquires Midfielder Nealy Martin Through Trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Loans Ademiluyi to Fort Lauderdale United FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Signs New Addition Makenna Morris Through 2028 - Racing Louisville FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th-Minute Lunging Save vs. Kansas City Current Voted NWSL Week 19 Save of the Week
- Bay FC Announces Sporting Organization Changes as Club Enters Next Phase
- Bay FC Falls, 2-0, to Kansas City Current at PayPal Park
- Bay Welcome League Leading Kansas City Current to PayPal Park
- Bay FC and Pacific House Gin Team up to Launch Exclusive Bay FC Poppy Edition Gin at September 6th Match