Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th-Minute Lunging Save vs. Kansas City Current Voted NWSL Week 19 Save of the Week

Published on September 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th minute save Saturday vs. Kansas City Current has been voted the Week 19 Save of the Week.

Silkowitz's stop denied an early chance by golden boot leader Temwa Chawinga early in the match. After getting in behind and running onto a through ball played by a teammate, the Kansas City forward took a close-range shot aimed at the far post. Silkowitz lunged right to poke the effort away at the last second to neutralize the chance. She finished the match with a career-high seven saves. The stop was selected by fan vote through a NWSL social media poll.

Bay FC is back in action this Saturday, Sept. 13 from Orlando, Florida as the club visits reigning league champion Orlando Pride at Inter & Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT on ION. Bay FC returns home for two consecutive home matches Sept. 21, when Gotham FC visits the Bay Area on Latino Heritage Night at PayPal Park, presented by Visa.







