Nashville Kats Re-Sign QB Tyler Kulka for 2026 Season

Published on September 4, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

The Nashville Kats have officially re-signed quarterback Tyler Kulka for the 2026 AF1 season. Kulka played a pivotal role in leading the Kats to the Arena Crown 2025 Championship Game, establishing himself as one of the league's most reliable and dynamic quarterbacks.

During the 2025 regular season, Kulka threw for 1,722 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, consistently powering Nashville's offense with both efficiency and explosiveness. His strong command of the offense carried over into the postseason, where he elevated his game to another level. In the playoffs, Kulka exploded with 597 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, helping push the Kats all the way to the Arena Crown.

Kulka's ability to perform in high-pressure situations was a defining factor in Nashville's success. His regular-season consistency paired with his dominant postseason run solidified him as one of the top quarterbacks in AF1 and a cornerstone piece for the Kats moving forward.

With the AF1 re-signing period now underway, teams across the league are working to secure key players from their 2025 rosters before free agency begins. Tyler Kulka's re-signing marks a major step for Nashville as they look to build on last season's success and make another run at the Arena Crown in 2026.

