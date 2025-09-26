Nashville Kats Announce Move to F&M Bank Arena for 2026 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







Clarksville, TN - The Nashville Kats today announced that beginning with the 2026 season, the team will officially call F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee its new home venue. After years of competing in downtown Nashville at the Municipal Auditorium, the Kats are making a historic move to become the first professional sports franchise based in Clarksville.

The organization expressed deep gratitude to its loyal fans in Nashville who cheered passionately from day one. While some will miss the team's downtown roots, the Kats' leadership emphasized that the move aligns with its mission to bring family-friendly, community-centered entertainment to one of the fastest-growing regions in Tennessee.

"With our goal of bringing a family fun event based on community, we have been blown away by the support we received from Clarksville and Montgomery County," said Bobby Devoursney, CEO of the Nashville Kats. "As for our players, our fans, and the future of the Kats, we are so excited to be growing as the first professional sports franchise to call Clarksville our new home host city. We look forward to a deep partnership with the community and to bringing economic value to the local businesses and families that support us."

Majority Owner Jeff Fisher added: "Clarksville has shown us it's ready to rally behind this team. The passion here is real, and this new arena is the perfect stage for what we're building. We came up just short of a championship in 2025, and now with Clarksville as our home, I believe this team has everything it needs to finish the job in 2026."

The Kats' ownership group represents a powerhouse of sports and entertainment leadership, including Jeff Fisher, Michael Waltrip, Jon Gruden, Media Personality Greg Pogue, and Businessman Bobby DeVoursney. Together, this team along with Micheal Waltrip Brewing (a named partner in the Kats) is committed to shaping a new era for arena football in Tennessee one rooted in growth, community, and championship ambition.

Fans can stay updated by visiting www.nashvilleKats.com and following the team on social media using #KeepTheKats.







