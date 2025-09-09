Nashville Kats Eye Clarksville for 2026 Season

Clarksville, Tenn. - Professional arena football could soon call Clarksville home. The Nashville Kats, one of arena football's most recognizable franchises, are considering Clarksville as the host city for the 2026 season. Now, the ball is in the hands of the fans to help bring the team to town and #KeepTheKats in Clarksville.

Founded in 1997, the Kats have a proud history in Nashville. Known for their fierce play and passionate fan base, the Kats made multiple playoff appearances in their early years and built a reputation as one of the league's toughest competitors. Following the revival of the Arena Football League in 2023, the Kats returned for the 2024 season and immediately reestablished themselves as contenders. Most recently, the team made a strong push toward the 2025 Arena Crown, showcasing their resilience and championship-caliber talent.

With that momentum, the Kats are looking to write their next chapter, this time in Clarksville.

"The energy, the excitement, and the way the community rallied behind the team at the playoff game last season was unforgettable. When fans place their deposit, they're not just saving a seat," Janeen Lalik, Executive Vice President of SS&E said. "They're building the future of professional arena football in Clarksville."

Clarksville has already proven it's ready for the big step. Earlier this year, the Kats hosted a playoff game at F&M Bank Arena, and the community showed up in a big way - filling the arena with over 3,000 fans, rallying behind the team, and fueling the Kats to a thrilling victory. The energy in the building showcased the passion and excitement for professional football in Clarksville, leaving no doubt that this city is ready.

Supporters can secure their spot in history by placing a $26 season ticket deposit, a move that not only reserves priority access to seats but also demonstrates the community's commitment to welcoming the Kats full-time.

Place your $26 deposit today

Secure your place in line to choose the best seats when ticketing opens

Season tickets start at $90

Fans can lock in their deposit today at keepthekats.com. For those not quite ready to commit but still interested, a full FAQ and request form to connect with a sales representative can also be found on the site.

This is Clarksville's chance to demonstrate it's ready for the big stage. With fan support, the Nashville Kats could officially make Clarksville their new home in 2026.

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.







