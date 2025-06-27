Nashville Kats Playbook: Arena Crown 2025 Week

June 27, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The 2025 Arena Football One season has been a whirlwind for the Nashville Kats. An 0-2 start, a quarterback change, several mid-season signings, and more have led to a trip to Arena Crown 2025. We caught up with Head Coach Darren Arbet ahead of the league's most anticipated matchup. Arbet discussed his team's win over Southwest Kansas in last week's playoff game, how practice has gone this week, Arena Crown 2025, and more. Interested in betting on AF1 action? Head to Bettor Edge to learn more!

playoff win over southwest kansas

Kats Quarterback Tyler Kulka played an almost-perfect game against the Southwest Kansas Storm in last weekend's playoff game. Kulka finished 18 of 21 with 250 passing yards and five touchdowns. In asking Coach Arbet to grade Kulka's performance, he gave a simple answer. "I think you have to say A+. We're playing in the championship game now and he was great for us."

One of Kulka's primary targets over the last month has been Wide Receiver Nih-Jer Jackson. Jackson was Nashville's leading receiver in the 48-43 victory last weekend. Arbet gave his thoughts on Jackson's overall performance since being signed. "It's been great. This is his third straight championship game. He's had two wins. Nih is a winner and a great football player. He was what our offense needed and he's been awesome."

The Kats defense fared well against one of the league's top offenses. Consistent pressure resulted in plenty of incomplete passes and almost no rushing room all night long for the Storm. Coach Arbet gave some thoughts on his D-Line's performance in the playoff game. "Our D-Line played great. JaQuan Artis, Roderick Perry, Armonti Carey, Sha'ki Holiness. They all played outstanding."

arena crown 2025 prep

Switching gears to the biggest game of the 2025 season, Arbet spoke on reaching this pivotal AF1 game this season. "It was a goal of ours, obviously. [Our] first goal was to make the playoffs. Second goal was to make it to the championship game. Third goal is to win Arena Crown 2025." Arbet expanded on that thought a bit by saying "It was a day's work. They've been focused and played for each other, really. They like each other and we're looking forward to Saturday."

Nashville has been preparing as if it is just another game on the schedule. Every player being on the same page, with the same goals and aspirations, makes things a bit easier all around. Coach knows that his coaching staff and his players have prepared as best they can for Arena Crown 2025. "I never have to worry about the players here. They work hard every day. They watch film and understand their opponent. Everything has been good."

Lastly, Arbet spoke about his opponent in the undefeated Albany Firebirds and the tall task at hand on Saturday. He gave high praise to Albany and the success they've had this season. "I call them the standard. They're good. I got a call from a friend of mine. He asked about their weaknesses. I said 'none'. They're good on offense. They have a great defense. They have a great special teams as well. Looking forward to Saturday against them." Coverage of Arena Crown 2025 begins at 1:00 PM EST on VICE TV from MVP Arena!







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.