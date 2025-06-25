Tyler Kulka: Unwavering Faith and Timely Opportunities

June 25, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats are headed to Arena Crown 2025. They do so with a dominant offense that plays with some of the best efficiency in the league. Nashville's newest signal-caller fit the mold the Kats were looking for after a sluggish 0-2 start. Enter Tyler Kulka. A Former Lawrence Technological University Blue Devil and X-League Obic Seagull who steadied the ship for the Kats for the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs. Kulka played a crucial role in securing the number two seed in the AF1 playoffs this year. We spoke with Kulka about his upbringing in Michigan, his high school and college football days, previous professional football stops, and his season thus far in the Music City. Interested in watching Arena Crown 2025 this weekend? Head to VICE TV to learn more!

starting 'em young

Tyler Kulka's story begins in Michigan. Growing up with faith, football, and a loving family, he got an early taste of how enjoyable the game could be. Taking the unconventional route to the gridiron, Kulka landed on other sports before ultimately pivoting to football in middle school. "When I first got into it, I was really young. My family got me a Lions uniform. It had the huge shoulder pads and the helmet. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I remember watching my dad's old high school tape. For me, I fell in love with it around three or four years old. The football leagues out in Michigan were always on Sundays, and I had church. I wasn't able to play football growing up. I played hockey from ages three to 13. I loved hockey. With the Red Wings being in Detroit. I rooted for them. I played baseball as well. I started playing football in middle school. I fell in love right away. I loved having the ball in my hands and controlling the outcome of the games. I loved the leadership and teamwork and everything that went into it."

After playing the game for a few years, Kulka would play high school football for Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan. Kulka was surrounded by excellent talent on his team and on opposing teams in the area. Former Super Bowl-winning Defensive Back Sean Murphy Bunting was Kulka's teammate, and the two have remained friends ever since. "The competition was great. Shaun Murphy Bunting was a great WR and DB for us. He was a great player. [He is] a great friend of mine. We lost to Mike Webber, who went to Ohio State and played in the NFL. The talent level was great back then for sure."

staying in michigan

After high school, Kulka attended Lawrence Technological University from 2018-2022. The gunslinger would endure challenges and an untimely opportunity that led him to his career at LTU. Before signing with the Blue Devils, Kulka was planning to attend Brigham Young University. With just two months left on a two-year mission, everything changed. "After high school, my story at that point was [that] I had planned on going to BYU. I wanted to play football in college. I went to the BYU camp that summer. I won QB of the week there. That was my plan. My goal and plan was to go there after my senior year. When I went into my mission, about a year in, a coaching change happened, and I was like, I'm going to walk on. That was my plan at that point. Two months before I came home, Lawrence Tech called my dad and asked if I was interested. They were starting a football program for the first time since after World War 2. It would be a great opportunity, and they were a very high-level school academically."

In five seasons with Lawrence Tech, Kulka put up some historic numbers. Through the air, Kulka finished with 9,125 career passing yards, 78 passing touchdowns, and 37 interceptions. He added 208 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns to those markers on the ground. Kulka's accomplishments on the field leaked into the classroom as well. He earned a mechanical engineering degree while in college with influence from his dad. "I think the big thing was, I followed the footsteps of my dad. He's worked for all the major car companies and some suppliers of the Big 3. He gave us a great life growing up. I wanted to be able to do that for my family someday. It was almost perfect to play for a program from scratch and get the degree I wanted."

japan bound

After college, professional football was on Kulka's mind. He had goals to continue playing football after college and would be willing to scratch and claw for an opportunity. Much like his journey in college, a pivotal decision led him to the X-League in Japan. "Well, the goal was to play in college. Then it was like, I want to play professionally. I started to get some interest. I really wanted to be great at this game. I got invited to some senior bowls. [I] went to Rising Stars Day with the [Detroit] Lions and [Indianapolis] Colts. I went to five senior bowls. I met my agent through one of those bowls. Going to the Tropical Bowl, getting CFL interest, and the National Scouting Combine. I went to Saginaw Valley's pro day. I wanted to get into NFL rookie camps. Had some interest with the Montreal [Alouettes] and Calgary [Stampeders]. Japan sort of came out of nowhere. My agent had called me and asked if I wanted to go to Japan. They have two-week tryouts in the spring. I went over there and got the opportunity with the Seagulls.

Kulka continued to speak on his journey overseas playing in the X-League. "This is an opportunity to get in and be the guy. It was a great opportunity. The football in Japan is legit. They had 40,000 people at the championship game over there." Kulka led the X League in passing in both 2023 and 2024. While suiting up for the Obic Seagulls, Kulka put together 4,055 passing yards and 40 touchdowns before setting his sights back stateside this year.

2025 season with nashville

Speaking of setting his sights stateside, Kulka landed on the Nashville Kats roster thanks to a recurring theme in his football journey. An opportunity awaited him when he least expected it. "It's been a theme that's been throughout this conversation, but this came out of nowhere. I came home from Japan; I was looking for a different opportunity. I really think God blessed me. Coach Terry Foster called me when I was in church. Right in the middle of church. He said 'Hey, I need you. I need you here.' I needed to be there by the following night. I came out here and it's been a blessing, man. I had gotten a call from other AF1 teams prior to Nashville. It came out of nowhere and I was like 'Yeah, let's do it.' The success with the crowd and with meeting Jeff Fisher. Everyone hopes for a better opportunity. I train every day for that. But I love it out here."

Kulka has been one of the premier signal-callers in Arena Football One this season. He finished his 2025 regular season campaign going 157 for 251 with 1,722 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Kulka added 51 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Earning the Week 12 Real American Beer MVP of the Week honors, Kulka has been lights-out for Nashville all season long. This past Sunday against the Southwest Kansas Storm, Kulka completed 18 of 21 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns.

Head Coach Darren Arbet has raved about his starting quarterback since he joined Nashville. He has mentioned every week that Kulka has gotten better in every game. Kulka and Arbet have a great relationship, and both men respect each other's work ethic. I love Coach Arbet. He's one of the greats. He really knows what he wants from us as players. He prepares us for every game. It's cool to be able to play for a legend like him."

arena crown 2025 preparation

With Arena Crown 2025 set for this Saturday, Kulka broke down his thoughts and how he has been preparing for this highly anticipated matchup with the Albany Firebirds. Well, obviously. Albany is a juggernaut. They have a great quarterback and great receivers. [The] defense is stout. They're great up front. They are very well-coached. This is a team that is in the championship game for a reason. We have to play a great game. The saying goes, 'You respect everybody, and you fear nobody.' That's how I live my life and how I play every game. Me and Sam [Castronova] are great friends. I have had conversations with Coach [Damon] Ware also. I respect every single one of those guys. It's going to be a dog fight. But, at the same time, I think we have great receivers, great coaches. I think our defense is stout. I think we're great up front too."

Kulka dove into the specifics of his preparations ahead of Arena Crown 2025. "The prep is the same for every game. My teammates and I were talking about it today. We can't do X, Y, and Z differently. You have to go into this game and prepare like you would any other game. I will prepare exactly the same way. I'm going to be excited to go out and play a football game. Go have fun and do the best that you can."

Outside of football, Kulka is a man of faith. He also enjoys spending time with his loved ones. Lastly, he enjoys the occasional tune or two. A perfect fit for playing in the Music City. "Well, my faith is very important to me. Through God, he has blessed me with all these opportunities. I trust him in everything that I do. That's an important part of my life. My other big hobby is my wife. She's amazing. She keeps me grounded. Her being at the games and her cheering me on. That's probably my biggest hobby. Faith and family. I do like music. I play the ukulele and sing a little bit."

Kulka and the Kats square off with the undefeated Albany Firebirds this Saturday. Emanating from MVP Arena, coverage of this game will stream exclusively on VICE TV. Interested in betting on Arena Crown 2025? Head to Bettor Edge to learn more!







Arena Football One Stories from June 25, 2025

Tyler Kulka: Unwavering Faith and Timely Opportunities - Nashville Kats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.