Nashville Kats Fans Invited to Championship Watch Parties in Clarksville and Nashville

June 25, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

As the Nashville Kats prepare to battle for the AF1 Championship Crown, fans are invited to come together and cheer on their hometown team at two official watch parties taking place this Sunday at 12:00 PM CST, when the game airs live on Vice TV.

CLARKSVILLE WATCH PARTY

Strawberry Alley Ale Works (Upstairs)

Hosted by Mayor Wes Golden

Enjoy cold drinks, community spirit, and championship energy in downtown Clarksville. This event is proudly supported by Mayor Wes Golden and the Montgomery County team, showing their unwavering support for the Kats and their regional pride.

NASHVILLE WATCH PARTY

The Signature Floor at Hank Williams Bar (Broadway, Nashville)

Hosted by Michael Waltrip Brewing

In the heart of downtown Nashville, fans can gather at the iconic Hank Williams Bar on the Signature Floor, where Michael Waltrip Brewing will be serving up their signature Daytona Light beer and Kats playoff energy.

This moment is for the fans. Weve battled all season to get here, and now we need our city and community behind us more than ever. Whether you're in Clarksville or downtown Nashville, were giving you a place to come together, raise a glass, and back your Kats as we chase the title, said Bobby DeVoursney, CEO and Managing Partner of the Nashville Kats.

The Kats face off this Sunday in the Arena Football 1 Championship Game, and theres no better way to experience it than alongside fellow fans in a championship atmosphere.

Kickoff: 12:00 PM CST | Live on Vice TV







