2025 Arena Football One All-Arena Team Unveiled

June 27, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The 2025 Arena Football One season is coming to conclusion on Saturday, June 28th, at 1:00 Eastern on Vice TV for The Arena Crown. We will see who is crowned champions between the Albany Firebirds and the Nashville Kats. However, we don't have to wait to give out awards, as we have our first 2025 Arena Football One All-Arena Team Set!

Arena Football One All-Arena Offense

Quarterback - Sam Castranova

Fullback - Tracy Brooks

Wide Receiver - Darius Prince

Wide Receiver - Duane Brown

Wide Receiver - Malik Honeycutt

Offensive Line - Brey Walker

Offensive Line - Colby Byrd

Offensive Line - Isaiah Hardy

Kicker - Henry Nell

We'll start with the All-Arena Offensive Team in the Arena Football League One. At quarterback is Sam Castronova of the Albany Firebirds. Castronova helped lead the Firebirds' offense to a perfect 10-0 record during the regular season. In that time, he threw for 1,735 yards with a 63% completion percentage. Castronova threw for 48 yards and only three interceptions all year. He also added 135 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

At the fullback position, don't tell Tracy Brooks of the Salina Liberty that Arena Football One is strictly a passing league. Brooks ran for nine rushing touchdowns this season, which was good enough for the fourth-most in the league and most among fullbacks. In 116 carries, he had zero fumbles. Brooks didn't only contribute to the run game, however. He finished with 45 catches for 470 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, including six receptions for 50 yards in the playoff game last weekend.

There are three wide receivers on the All-Arena Offensive team. All were crucial in helping their teams. Darius Prince started with the Corpus Christi Tritons before finishing his season with the Billings Outlaws. Between the two teams, he finished with 71 catches for 916 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. He averaged 83.3 yards per game and led the league in receiving yards.

Next is the Albany Firebirds' receiver Duane Brown. In just his second year in Arena ball, Brown finished with 61 receptions for 909 yards and 30 receiving touchdowns. Brown led the league in receiving touchdowns, averaging three a game. Brown was a huge part of Albany's success and league-high points scored.

The other All-Arena wide receiver is Salina Liberty receiver Malik Honeycutt. Dubbed "quick as a hiccup" by his coach, Honeycutt had 64 receptions for 888 yards and twenty receiving touchdowns. Not only was Honeycutt a huge part of the receiving game for the Liberty, but he also finished with 306 kick return yards and a kick return touchdown. All three of these receivers did a phenomenal job helping their teams all year.

The three All-Arena offensive linemen will all be playing on Saturday in the Arena Crown. It's a testament to how much they helped their teams succeed throughout the season. Nashville Kats offensive lineman Brey Walker helped in both the passing and running game. Thanks to the amount of time he helped provide in the passing game, his quarterback threw for the fourth-most yards, third-most yards per game, and fourth-most touchdown passes. He also helped fullback Carlton Brown rush for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns.

The other two offensive linemen are both part of the Albany Firebirds. Colby Byrd and Isaiah Hardy both played all ten regular-season games for the Firebirds. They helped the pass game excel to the third-most passing yards and the most passing touchdowns. They also helped their quarterback finish fourth in rushing yards. These two helped protect Castronova all year long. Colby Byrd also caught a receiving touchdown during the regular season.

Finally, on the All-Arena Offense is kicker Henry Nell. Between having a 50-yard field goal, fifteen deuces, and 69 point-after-attempts, Nell scored a boatload of points for the Firebirds, adding a dynamic that couldn't be defended. There's no stopping a deuce, and he led the league in them. Nell also had multiple drop-kick point-after attempts for two points and caught a two-point conversion pass. As a kicker, Nell finished fifth in the league in points scored.

Arena Football One All-Arena Defense

Defensive Lineman - Ezekiel Rose

Defensive Lineman - Chei Hill

Defensive Lineman - Joe Golden

MAC Linebacker - Kerry Starks

JACK Linebacker - Derrick Maxwell

Defensive Back - Michael Lawson

Defensive Back - Shaun Lewis

Defensive Back - Markus Smith

Now let's turn our attention to the All-Arena Defensive Team in the Arena Football League One. The defensive line has three linemen who made the All-Arena Team. We'll start with Albany Firebirds' lineman Ezekiel Rose. Rose led the league in tackles for loss with 15. He finished second in sacks with 12 and had one forced fumble. Rose made life uncomfortable for the Firebirds' opposing quarterbacks all season.

Next on the All-Arena Defensive is Washington Wolfpack's Chei Hill. Hill led the league in sacks and had twelve tackles for loss. He finished the season with a total of 22 tackles as well. Hill was a bright spot on the Wolfpack defense and pressured quarterbacks nonstop.

Finally, the All-Arena defensive line finishes with Joe Golden of the Southwest Kansas Storm. Golden finished with an impressive stat line, having 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. One of the fumble recoveries was for a touchdown as well. Golden helped anchor that Storm defensive line and make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.

At the MAC linebacker position for the All-Arena team, we have Salina Liberty linebacker Kerry Starks. Seemingly being in the right place at the right time all the time, Starks finished with 25 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Starks helped the Salina Liberty make the playoffs by being all over the field on defense and making stops when it mattered most.

At the JACK linebacker position for the All-Arena team, we have Derrick Maxwell of the Nashville Kats. Maxwell helped the Kats all year, leading them to the championship game this weekend. He finished the season with 32 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a pass deflection. Due to his closing speed and interception-savvy hands, quarterbacks had to worry about more than just defensive backs when playing the Kats.

Speaking of defensive backs, we finish the All-Arena team with three defensive backs. All three of these guys created a no-fly zone for quarterbacks and receivers. Starting with Michael Lawson of the Southwest Kansas Storm. Lawson finished the season with 82 tackles, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, six interceptions, eight pass deflections, and multiple touchdowns. He truly shut down opposing wide receivers and created turnovers on the field.

Another player who created turnovers is All-Arena defensive back Shaun Lewis from the Nashville Kats. Lewis finished with an impressive stat line as well, having 31 total tackles, a league-leading 10 interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. Lewis finished three games with two or more interceptions. He'll look to continue his impressive season this weekend in The Arena Crown.

Also making the All-Arena defensive back and playing this weekend in the Arena Crown is Albany Firebirds' Markus Smith. Smith played fewer games than the other two but still came away with a great stat line. He finished the season with 39 total tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and five pass deflections. He also had a pick-six in Albany's playoff game last weekend.

Arena Football One was filled with playmakers all season. While there were plenty of impact players, these 17 standouts have made their way onto the All-Arena team. Don't forget to watch the conclusion of the season on Saturday, June 28th, at 1:00 Eastern on Vice TV for The Arena Crown.







Arena Football One Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.