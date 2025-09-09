AF1 Transactions Weekend Recap - September 6-8, 2025

The AF1 Re-Signing Period rolled on over the weekend as teams continued to add key pieces to their 2026 rosters. With the signing window open until September 15, every move counts, and several franchises made notable additions to strengthen both sides of the ball.

The following players have been signed by AF1 teams between September 6 and September 8:

Donte Reed - Washington - LB/DL - 6'1", 240 lb - Mississippi Valley State

Justus Wallin - Washington - LB - 6'0", 230 lb - Bowling Green University

Daizion Carroll - Beaumont - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - University of North Texas

John Griggs - Beaumont - DL - 6'6", 255 lb - University of Akron

Jake Oliphant - Beaumont - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - University of South Dakota

Jordan Whitley - Albany - DB - 6'3", 185 lb - University of Virginia-Wise

Darius Morrison - Albany - RB - 6'1", 225 lb - Missouri Baptist University







