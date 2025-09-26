AF1 Daily Transactions - September 26, 2025

Published on September 26, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 teams continue to build out their 2026 rosters with signings across multiple franchises. Albany added talent on both sides of the ball with wide receiver Tyrese Chambers and defensive lineman Qaadir Shepard. Oregon bolstered its defense with linebacker Caden Campoileti, while Washington strengthened its unit with the addition of linebacker Tywon Buckley.

The following players have been signed:

Tyrese Chambers - Albany - WR - 6'0", 195 lb - Maryland

Qaadir Shepard - Albany - DL - 6'4", 260 lb - Ole Miss

Caden Campoileti - Oregon - LB - 6'1", 227 lb - Valdosta State

Tywon Buckley - Washington - LB - 6'2", 205 lb - Arkansas Baptist

For the latest updates, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from September 26, 2025

