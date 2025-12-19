The Energy Is Building: An Unforgettable Season Ticket Event

The excitement for the upcoming season was on full display as fans packed our recent Season Ticket Holder Event, and the energy in the room said it all-this is going to be a special year.

From the moment doors opened, the turnout exceeded expectations. Longtime supporters, new fans, families, and future Kats all came together with one thing in common: a shared passion for our team and what's ahead this season. Seeing so many familiar faces alongside new ones was a powerful reminder of how strong and growing our fan base truly is.

The atmosphere was electric. Conversations buzzed about last season's big moments, roster changes, and bold expectations for what's next. Fans had the opportunity to connect with coaches, staff, and each other, turning the event into more than just a ticket pickup-it became a celebration of community. Laughter, photos, autographs, and genuine excitement filled the space from start to finish.

What stood out most was the commitment. Season tickets represent belief-in the team, the vision, and the future. To see that belief reflected in such a strong turnout motivates everyone in the organization. Our players and coaches feed off this support, and events like this reinforce why we do what we do.

To everyone who attended: thank you. Your enthusiasm fuels us, and your loyalty does not go unnoticed. If this event was any indication, game nights this season are going to be louder, prouder, and more intense than ever.

We can't wait to defend our home turf with you by our side. The countdown to kickoff is on-and if the season ticket event is any sign, this season is going to be one to remember.







