Minnesota Monsters to Play in Amsoil Arena

Published on December 18, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Duluth, Minn. - The Minnesota Monsters have signed a deal with the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) to host games in the Amsoil Arena for the 2026 season. This move sets Duluth and the Monsters up to showcase the best the city has to offer on a national stage.

"It's a new team, a new league and this year, it's a new space in the AMSOIL Arena! It's going to offer an excellent game day experience for our fans and is conviently also located at the DECC, ¬Â says Steve Walters, CEO of the Minnesota Monsters.

Season ticket and single-game ticket information will be available soon for our home games, played in Amsoil Arena: May 22nd, May 30th, June 22nd July 5th, July 11th, and July 18th. If you are interested in partnering with the Monsters, please contact Steve Walters at steve@mnmonsters.com.

For more information on the Monsters, go to mnmonsters.com and catch all the action in the Amsoil Arena Spring 2026.

The Minnesota Monsters were founded in September 2025 and are a part of the AF1 League. The ownership, Jake Lambert and Steve Walters, are committed to building a legacy in Duluth, Minnesota. The experience of arena football cannot be matched, and all of Minnesota deserves to have a team to believe in. Minnesota Monsters. Believe in the Dream. Join Monsters Nation.

AMSOIL Arena is a premier multi-purpose venue located at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) in Duluth, Minnesota. Home to UMD Bulldog hockey and a variety of community events. Certified LEED Silver (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), AMSOIL Arena was named the #1 stadium experience in North America by Stadium Journey in 2013 and is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and exceptional guest services. It is located on the campus of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. www.decc.org







