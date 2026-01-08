Nashville Kats Well Represented at National Scouting Combine

The Nashville Kats and AF1 were well represented this week at the National Scouting Combine, as leadership and players alike were on-site evaluating talent, building relationships, and continuing to shape the future of arena football.

AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher and Hall of Fame Head Coach Darren Arbet spent the week engaging with prospects, coaches, and league personnel while assessing emerging talent from across the country. Their presence underscored AF1's commitment to growth, professionalism, and competitive excellence - both in Nashville and league-wide.

Adding to the Kats' involvement, veteran quarterback Tyler Kulka took on an expanded role during the week, putting on his coaching hat and working directly with quarterbacks throughout the combine. Kulka's leadership and experience provided valuable insight to young signal-callers while reinforcing the collaborative culture the Kats continue to build.

The week also served as an opportunity to officially welcome and spend time with some of the team's newest additions.

The Kats were excited to announce the signing of Quarterback Shea Spencer, a talented playmaker who adds depth, skill, and competition to the quarterback room as preparations continue for the upcoming season.

Additionally, the organization spent time with Defensive End Sean Trotter, fresh off his appearance with the Obic Seagulls in the 2025 X League Final. Trotter brings international experience, high-level production, and a relentless motor to the Kats' defensive front.

With leadership present, players contributing, and new talent joining the fold, the Nashville Kats continue to build momentum both on and off the field.







