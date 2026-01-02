Nashville Kats Internship Opportunity

Published on January 2, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

The Nashville Kats have immediate openings for Offensive and Defensive Intern Assistant Football Coaches for the upcoming season.

This internship provides hands-on experience working directly with Arena Football Hall of Fame Head Coach Darren Arbet and the Kats coaching staff in a professional arena football environment. Interns will gain valuable exposure to the daily operations of a professional football team while developing coaching, scouting, and player development skills.

Responsibilities Include:

Assisting offensive or defensive coaches during practices and games

Film breakdown and opponent scouting

Practice preparation and drill organization

Player evaluations and development support

Game-day operations and sideline assistance

Other football operations duties as assigned by the coaching staff

Qualifications:

Strong knowledge of football (arena or traditional)

Desire to pursue a career in coaching or football operations

Strong work ethic, organization, and communication skills

Ability to commit time throughout the season

Previous playing or coaching experience is a plus, but not required

What You'll Gain:

Direct mentorship from an Arena Football Hall of Fame coach

Real-world professional football experience

Networking opportunities within the football industry

Resume-building experience in a fast-paced environment

This internship is ideal for aspiring coaches, former players, or students seeking practical experience at the professional level.

Interested candidates should apply immediately Email resume and references to:

President of Football Operations, Clint Gumm at clint@nashkats.com







