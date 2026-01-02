Nashville Kats Internship Opportunity
Nashville Kats News Release
The Nashville Kats have immediate openings for Offensive and Defensive Intern Assistant Football Coaches for the upcoming season.
This internship provides hands-on experience working directly with Arena Football Hall of Fame Head Coach Darren Arbet and the Kats coaching staff in a professional arena football environment. Interns will gain valuable exposure to the daily operations of a professional football team while developing coaching, scouting, and player development skills.
Responsibilities Include:
Assisting offensive or defensive coaches during practices and games
Film breakdown and opponent scouting
Practice preparation and drill organization
Player evaluations and development support
Game-day operations and sideline assistance
Other football operations duties as assigned by the coaching staff
Qualifications:
Strong knowledge of football (arena or traditional)
Desire to pursue a career in coaching or football operations
Strong work ethic, organization, and communication skills
Ability to commit time throughout the season
Previous playing or coaching experience is a plus, but not required
What You'll Gain:
Direct mentorship from an Arena Football Hall of Fame coach
Real-world professional football experience
Networking opportunities within the football industry
Resume-building experience in a fast-paced environment
This internship is ideal for aspiring coaches, former players, or students seeking practical experience at the professional level.
Interested candidates should apply immediately Email resume and references to:
President of Football Operations, Clint Gumm at clint@nashkats.com
