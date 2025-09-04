AF1 Daily Transactions - September 3, 2025

Published on September 4, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 Re-Signing Period continues as teams look to lock in key talent ahead of the 2026 season. With the deadline set for 11:59 PM on September 15, organizations are moving quickly to re-sign players from their 2025 rosters. Today's transactions feature a strong group of additions, including several impact players expected to play key roles as teams build toward the upcoming season.

The following players have been signed to their respective AF1 teams.

Akiel Grier - Washington - WR - 6'4", 210 lb - St. Augustine University

Ijazz Rashid - Washington - DB - 6'0", 198 lb - Wayne State College

Ahmad Butler - Washington - DB - 6'0", 180 lb - Franklin College

Michael Badejo - Washington - DL/LB - 6'3", 265 lb - SMU/Texas Southern

Prince Umanmielen - Albany - DL - 6'6", 280 lb







Arena Football One Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.