46 Players Earn Spots on 2025 NFL Opening Day Rosters
Published on September 3, 2025 under United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League announced today that 28 players from the past two seasons and 18 alumni from the modern era of spring football have either made the 53-man roster or were added to a practice squad.
Some notable United Football League players from the 2025 season who are on NFL teams include a trio of 2025 All-UFL Team honorees in defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (Birmingham Stallions), who earned a spot on the active roster with the Dallas Cowboys, tight end Sal Cannella (Arlington Renegades), who was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad, and Jacob Saylors (St. Louis Battlehawks) who was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Winfrey played in all 10 games of the 2025 season for the Stallions and posted 29 tackles, a sack, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. Cannella started all 10 games for the Renegades and led the team with 44 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown. Saylors led the Battlehawks and the league with 960 rushing yards over the last two seasons.
Below is a list of UFL players and alumni on NFL rosters:
ACTIVE ROSTER (12)
POSITION NAME UFL TEAM NFL TEAM
DT LaCale London St. Louis Battlehawks Atlanta Falcons
LS Rex Sunahara San Antonio Brahmas Cleveland Browns
K Andre Szmyt St. Louis Battlehawks Cleveland Browns
K Brandon Aubrey Birmingham Stallions Dallas Cowboys
WR KaVontae Turpin New Jersey Generals Dallas Cowboys
DT Perrion Winfrey Birmingham Stallions Dallas Cowboys
LS Mitchell Fraboni Pittsburgh Maulers Denver Broncos
LB Dondrea Tillman Birmingham Stallions Denver Broncos
K Jake Bates Michigan Panthers Detroit Lions
P Daniel Whelan D.C. Defenders Green Bay Packers
DE Jalen Redmond Arlington Renegades Minnesota Vikings
DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr Pittsburgh Maulers New England Patriots
PRACTICE SQUAD (23)
POSITION NAME UFL TEAM NFL TEAM
WR Chris Blair D.C. Defenders Atlanta Falcons
LB Ronnie Perkins Birmingham Stallions Atlanta Falcons
G Jerome Carvin Memphis Showboats Carolina Panthers
WR Maurice Alexander Philadelphia Stars Chicago Bears
TE Sal Cannella Arlington Renegades Cleveland Browns
WR Kaden Davis Michigan Panthers Cleveland Browns
WR Michael Bandy Houston Roughnecks Denver Broncos
RB Jacob Saylors St. Louis Battlehawks Detroit Lions
CB Damon Arnette Houston Roughnecks Houston Texans
OT Ricky Lee Arlington Renegades Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Keni-H Lovely Michigan Panthers Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Jack Heflin Houston Roughnecks Los Angeles Rams
WR Dontavian "Lucky" Jackson D.C. Defenders Minnesota Vikings
C Alec Lindstrom Memphis Showboats New England Patriots
WR Kevin Austin Jr. Birmingham Stallions New Orleans Saints
CB Jayden Price Arlington Renegades New Orleans Saints
OG Kohl Levao San Antonio Brahmas New York Jets
K Harrison Mevis Birmingham Stallions New York Jets
WR Brandon Smith D.C. Defenders New York Jets
DT Kyler Baugh St. Louis Battlehawks Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Adrian Martinez Birmingham Stallions San Francisco 49ers
WR Malik Turner Michigan Panthers San Francisco 49ers
DT C.J. Brewer Houston Roughnecks Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INJURED RESERVE/PUP (11)
POSITION NAME UFL TEAM NFL TEAM
QB Emory Jones Memphis Showboats Atlanta Falcons
DT LaBryan Ray Philadelphia Stars Carolina Panthers
CB Josh Butler Michigan Panthers Dallas Cowboys
WR D.J. Montgomery Michigan Panthers Indianapolis Colts
TE Obinna Eze Michigan Panthers Miami Dolphins
CB Jason Maitre Memphis Showboats Miami Dolphins
OT Yasir Durant D.C. Defenders New England Patriots
RB Deneric Prince Memphis Showboats New England Patriots
OT Barry Wesley Birmingham Stallions New Orleans Saints
DT Domenique Davis Houston Gamblers Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Isaiah Prince Arlington Renegades San Francisco 49ers
Throughout NFL training camp this year, 106 spring football league players were on NFL rosters- 74 from the 2024 and 2025 seasons and 28 from the 2022 and 2023 seasons prior to the merger of the XFL and USFL. Most notable players include Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and returner Kavonte Turpin, Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, and Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman.
Each United Football League team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the league.
United Football League Stories from September 3, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.