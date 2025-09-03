46 Players Earn Spots on 2025 NFL Opening Day Rosters

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League announced today that 28 players from the past two seasons and 18 alumni from the modern era of spring football have either made the 53-man roster or were added to a practice squad.

Some notable United Football League players from the 2025 season who are on NFL teams include a trio of 2025 All-UFL Team honorees in defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (Birmingham Stallions), who earned a spot on the active roster with the Dallas Cowboys, tight end Sal Cannella (Arlington Renegades), who was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad, and Jacob Saylors (St. Louis Battlehawks) who was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Winfrey played in all 10 games of the 2025 season for the Stallions and posted 29 tackles, a sack, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. Cannella started all 10 games for the Renegades and led the team with 44 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown. Saylors led the Battlehawks and the league with 960 rushing yards over the last two seasons.

Below is a list of UFL players and alumni on NFL rosters:

ACTIVE ROSTER (12)

POSITION NAME UFL TEAM NFL TEAM

DT LaCale London St. Louis Battlehawks Atlanta Falcons

LS Rex Sunahara San Antonio Brahmas Cleveland Browns

K Andre Szmyt St. Louis Battlehawks Cleveland Browns

K Brandon Aubrey Birmingham Stallions Dallas Cowboys

WR KaVontae Turpin New Jersey Generals Dallas Cowboys

DT Perrion Winfrey Birmingham Stallions Dallas Cowboys

LS Mitchell Fraboni Pittsburgh Maulers Denver Broncos

LB Dondrea Tillman Birmingham Stallions Denver Broncos

K Jake Bates Michigan Panthers Detroit Lions

P Daniel Whelan D.C. Defenders Green Bay Packers

DE Jalen Redmond Arlington Renegades Minnesota Vikings

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr Pittsburgh Maulers New England Patriots

PRACTICE SQUAD (23)

POSITION NAME UFL TEAM NFL TEAM

WR Chris Blair D.C. Defenders Atlanta Falcons

LB Ronnie Perkins Birmingham Stallions Atlanta Falcons

G Jerome Carvin Memphis Showboats Carolina Panthers

WR Maurice Alexander Philadelphia Stars Chicago Bears

TE Sal Cannella Arlington Renegades Cleveland Browns

WR Kaden Davis Michigan Panthers Cleveland Browns

WR Michael Bandy Houston Roughnecks Denver Broncos

RB Jacob Saylors St. Louis Battlehawks Detroit Lions

CB Damon Arnette Houston Roughnecks Houston Texans

OT Ricky Lee Arlington Renegades Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Keni-H Lovely Michigan Panthers Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Jack Heflin Houston Roughnecks Los Angeles Rams

WR Dontavian "Lucky" Jackson D.C. Defenders Minnesota Vikings

C Alec Lindstrom Memphis Showboats New England Patriots

WR Kevin Austin Jr. Birmingham Stallions New Orleans Saints

CB Jayden Price Arlington Renegades New Orleans Saints

OG Kohl Levao San Antonio Brahmas New York Jets

K Harrison Mevis Birmingham Stallions New York Jets

WR Brandon Smith D.C. Defenders New York Jets

DT Kyler Baugh St. Louis Battlehawks Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Adrian Martinez Birmingham Stallions San Francisco 49ers

WR Malik Turner Michigan Panthers San Francisco 49ers

DT C.J. Brewer Houston Roughnecks Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURED RESERVE/PUP (11)

POSITION NAME UFL TEAM NFL TEAM

QB Emory Jones Memphis Showboats Atlanta Falcons

DT LaBryan Ray Philadelphia Stars Carolina Panthers

CB Josh Butler Michigan Panthers Dallas Cowboys

WR D.J. Montgomery Michigan Panthers Indianapolis Colts

TE Obinna Eze Michigan Panthers Miami Dolphins

CB Jason Maitre Memphis Showboats Miami Dolphins

OT Yasir Durant D.C. Defenders New England Patriots

RB Deneric Prince Memphis Showboats New England Patriots

OT Barry Wesley Birmingham Stallions New Orleans Saints

DT Domenique Davis Houston Gamblers Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Isaiah Prince Arlington Renegades San Francisco 49ers

Throughout NFL training camp this year, 106 spring football league players were on NFL rosters- 74 from the 2024 and 2025 seasons and 28 from the 2022 and 2023 seasons prior to the merger of the XFL and USFL. Most notable players include Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and returner Kavonte Turpin, Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, and Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman.

Each United Football League team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the league.







