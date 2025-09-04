London and Szmyt Earn Spots to Open NFL Season

Published on September 3, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







A pair of familiar faces will be among those taking the field when the NFL opens the 2025 season this week as LaCale London and Andre Szmyt have earned active roster spots.

Playing in all 10 games with the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2023, London had 33 tackles (five for loss) to go with three sacks and two forced fumbles. Following the season, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in seven games in 2023 and was on their practice squad in 2024.

After a preseason battle in which he was successful on all three field goal attempts, including a game-winner, Andre Szmyt won out as the kicker for the Cleveland Browns.

"There's a lot of emotion that goes into it," shared Szmyt in a recent Browns media session. "I'm just super grateful to still be here and take advantage of every opportunity that I get and put my best foot forward."

Szmyt was previously signed to the Browns practice squad after connecting on 19-21 field goal attempts for St. Louis in 2024. His 61-yard field goal in Week 7 against the Birmingham Stallions still stands as the longest in Battlehawks history.

The Battlehawks all-time leading rusher, Jacob Saylors, is on the practice squad with the Detroit Lions and defensive tackle Kyler Baugh is on the practice squad with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Overall, 28 players from the past two UFL seasons and 18 alumni from the modern era of spring football (2022-present) have either made an NFL opening week 53-man roster or were added to a practice squad.







