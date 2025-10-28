2026 St. Louis Battlehawks Season Tickets On-Sale Today

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks have announced that beginning this morning, season tickets for the 2026 season are now available to purchase.

Field level season ticket memberships in the end zone for the Battlehawks five home games start at just $95 and all season ticket memberships and provide fans priority access, perks and discounts, and exclusive fan benefits such as:

- Season Ticket Member Gift

- Ticket Exchange Program (Subject to Availability)

- Price savings vs. Single Game Tickets

- Flexible Renewal Payment Options

- Invitation to Exclusive Season Ticket Membership Events

- Priority Access to VIP Gameday Experiences (Subject to Availability)

- Invites to select player, coach, league staff meet and greet events (If Applicable)

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The 2026 UFL season will kick off on March 27, 2026, with a 10-week regular season schedule.

Fans can visit uflbattlehawks.com/tickets to learn more about the Battlehawks season ticket packages and benefits or contact the Battlehawks ticket office at tickets@uflbattlehawks.com.







