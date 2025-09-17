Kelly and Sutherland to "Fill the Warehouse" this Friday

ST. LOUIS - As part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, St. Louis Battlehawks standouts and proud fathers Kam Kelly and Jake Sutherland are teaming up with St. Louis Area Diaper Bank to help "Fill the Warehouse" with 200,000 diapers this Friday, September 19.

Teammates on the field, Kelly and Sutherland will be competing head-to-head to see who can raise the most funds and diaper donations to provide support for the 2500 babies and children the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank serves each month.

Those wishing to help can do so via the players social channels, or drop off a donation at the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Warehouse, 6141 Etzel Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63133 this Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT.. Kelly and Sutherland will be on site between 3 p.m and 5:30 p.m. to help stock the shelves and greet those stopping by with donations.

St. Louis Area Diaper Bank serves the St. Louis metropolitan area, building healthy communities by ending diaper need. The need for diapers has grown as inflation rates are continuing to rise. This year St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is on track to distribute more than 3.5 MILLION diapers.







