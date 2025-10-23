Travis Feeney and St. Louis Battlehawks Give Back for United Way of Greater St. Louis Storm Relief

Published on October 23, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Earlier this year, St. Louis Battlehawks defensive end Travis Feeney was recognized as the 2025 United Football League Sportsman of the Year.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year honors an individual who best exemplifies the league's core values by demonstrating excellence on the field and a deep commitment to community service off it. As part of the award, the UFL provides for Feeney to designate a charity or cause to receive a donation.

On Tuesday, Feeney presented United Way of Greater St. Louis a $2500 check to aid in their continued storm relief efforts from the damage caused by tornadoes on May 16.

"Giving back is something instilled in me through my mom and my dad," said Feeney. "St. Louis has become a second-home for me and still needs tornado relief, so this was a chance to help."

The United Football League and St. Louis Battlehawks staff committed an additional $2500 to United Way of Greater St. Louis to match the donation.

"The May 16 storms and their aftermath were devastating for our region," said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "Yet in those difficult moments, our partnership with the Battlehawks-and the generosity of people like Travis Feeney, equip United Way to continue to respond immediately and effectively."

Even before the storms, United Way of Greater St. Louis reports nearly 43 percent of households in the metro area faced challenges meeting essential needs like rent, utilities, food, and medical costs.

"The tornado damage only deepened those struggles," said Tucker. "Recovery and rebuilding do not happen in a month or even a year. It takes time. And so, our neighbors rely on our continued support-not only to get back on their feet, but to move forward with stability and dignity."

Those wishing to participate in the relief efforts can do so at HelpingPeople.org.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis has been the Premiere Community Partner of the St. Louis Battlehawks since December of 2024, with the organizations focused on the commitment of volunteerism and community engagement to improve the lives of individuals and families across Missouri and Illinois.







