The NFL's New History Makers: Specialists Born in Spring Football

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has become a launching pad for kickers who impress in the spring season and later excel in the National Football League. Currently, there are five former UFL kickers who are making their mark at the NFL level.

Spring football specialists at their finest:

Spring football has delivered five kickers this season who have produced 54+ yard field goals this season, two having kicked 60+ yarders.

Brandon Aubrey (Birmingham Stallions) has recorded five career field goals of 60+ yards which are the most in NFL history. Aubrey's 15 field goals this season are currently tied for the second-most in the NFL. His current field goal average this season is 38.6.

Lucas Havrisik (Dallas Renegades) was signed by Green Bay on October 11 and went a perfect 4-for-4 in his first four tries including a career-long 61-yard field goal on October 19 that broke the record for the longest field goal in Green Bay's 106-year history.

Aubrey (65) and Havrisik (61) are two of only five undrafted kickers to record a 60+ yard field goal since 2023.

Individual Notes:

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Nailed a career-long 64-yarder on September 14 vs. New York Giants.

His five field goals of 60+ yards are the most in NFL history.

Played soccer collegiately at Notre Dame and was selected in the first round of the MLS Super Draft by Toronto FC in 2017.

After working as a software engineer, he began practicing to become a field goal kicker and honed his skills with the Birmingham Stallions in 2022 and 2023.

While playing for the Stallions, he won back to back championships with the team

Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Matched his career-long of 58 yards on September 28 vs. Cleveland.

Started his collegiate career playing soccer at Central Arkansas in 2017 and 2018. Played one season of college football at Texas State in 2020 as their kickoff specialist.

Signed with the Michigan Panthers in 2023 and finished that season 17-for-22 on field goals with a career-long 64-yarder and earned All-UFL honors.

His success with the Panthers earned him a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions, who shared the same home stadium as Michigan.

Lucas Havrisik, Green Bay Packers

Lucas Havrisik's 61-yard field goal this past Sunday is the longest field goal in Green Bay's 106-year history. He's gone 4-for-4 in his first four field goal attempts this season.

Before Green Bay, Havrisik was searching for part-time work as a substitute teacher.

In nine games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, he went 15-for-20 with a long of 52.

Went 22-for-25 in field goals for the Dallas Renegades in 2025.

Andre Szmyt, Cleveland Browns

Since September 14, he's gone 9-for-10 in field goals with a long of 55 yards.

Won NFL Special Teams Player of the Week for Week Three, going 2-for-2 including a game-winning 55-yard field goal against Green Bay for a 13-10 Cleveland win.

Szmyt dedicated the win to his late mother Lala, who passed away 10 days before Szymt reported to Browns training camp in July.

Won the Lou Groza Award his redshirt freshman season at Syracuse. Now with the Browns, his workplace is 76 Lou Groza Boulevard.

Went 19-for-21 in field goals with the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2024, including a career-long and franchise record of 61-yards.

Parker Romo, Atlanta Falcons

Signed to Atlanta off the practice squad on September 9 and went 5-for-5 in his Falcons debut against Minnesota in a 22-6 win including a season-long 54-yarder.

Appeared in four games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and went 11-for-12 with a career-long 55-yarder on December 1 against the Arizona Cardinals in a 23-22 win.

Spent the 2023 season in the XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas. Finished 17-for-19 with a season-long of 57 yards.

Trained with Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little in the 2023 offseason.

Spent his first two collegiate seasons at Central Arkansas and Tulsa, mostly handling kickoffs. Transferred to Virginia Tech after his sophomore season and went 18-for-22 in field goals his senior year.







