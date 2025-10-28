2026 Birmingham Stallions Season Tickets on Sale Today
Published on October 28, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions News Release
BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Stallions 2026 UFL regular season are now on sale. Make sure you are at Protective Stadium this spring, and let's Pack Protective.
Stallion's season ticket memberships will give fans access to the best seats at the best prices, along with access to exclusive fan experiences for the spring football league's upcoming season. Fans who purchase now can also secure their seats for potential playoff games and renew their same seats for the following season.
Your 2026 Birmingham Stallions Season Ticket Benefits Include:
Perks and Discounts
Season Ticket Member Gift
Ticket Exchange Program (Subject To Availability)
Price Savings vs Single Game Tickets
Flexible Renewal Payment Options
Exclusive Experiences
Invite to Exclusive Season Ticket Membership Events
Priority Access to VIP Gameday Experiences (Subject to Availability)
Invite to select player, coach, league staff meet and greet (If Applicable)
Priority Access
Same great seat for every game
Priority access to UFL postseason tickets before the general public
Exclusive Season Ticket Member Only Entrances
Exclusive Season Ticket Member Newsletter
Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL. The 2026 UFL season will kick off on Friday March 27, 2026, with a 10-week regular season schedule.
Fans can visit the Stallions season ticket link here: TheUFL.com/birmingham-tickets.
