Mevis Boots Rams to NFC Championship

Published on January 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - NFL rookie sensation and former UFL Birmingham Stallions standout Harrison Mevis sent the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC Championship on Sunday night, drilling a game-winning field goal in overtime to stave off elimination and give Los Angeles the 20-17 victory.

In frigid, punishing conditions at Soldier Field in Chicago, Mevis delivered the biggest kick of his young professional career. After a Chicago Bears Hail Mary forced overtime, the atmosphere felt primed for yet another improbable comeback victory in the Windy City.

Tied at 17 in overtime, neither team managed to score on its opening possession. Momentum swung when Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw his third interception of the night, setting the stage for Matthew Stafford and the Rams to advance with any points on the ensuing drive.

With 3:19 remaining in overtime, Los Angeles lined up its kicker, known affectionately as The Thiccer Kicker, for a 42-yard attempt. Rain and snow had fallen on and off all night, the wind howled, and the feels-like temperature dipped into single digits. None of it mattered.

Mevis tucked the ball just inside the left upright, sending the Rams' sideline into a frenzy and officially punching their ticket to Seattle for the NFC Championship Game.

NBC play-by-play legend Mike Tirico, who is set to call Super Bowl LX in just a few weeks, made sure to spotlight Mevis' journey as he lined up for the kick.

"Harrison Mevis kicked in the UFL for Birmingham...his nickname is The Thiccer Kicker, it's never been a thiccer pressure movement, to send the Rams to the [NFC] championship game..."

Mevis finished the night perfect, converting both field-goal attempts and all extra points, accounting for eight of the Rams' 20 points. The challenge only intensifies from here, as Los Angeles heads to Lumen Field to face the NFC's top seed, the Seattle Seahawks, standing between Mevis, the Rams, and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Mevis is the latest former UFL kicker to make his mark in the NFL, joining Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys (Birmingham Stallions), Jake Bakes of the Detroit Lions (Michigan Panthers), and Andre Szmyt of the Cleveland Browns (St. Louis Battlehawks).







