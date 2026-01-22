Birmingham Stallions Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

BIRMINGHAM - The United Football League today announced its complete 2026 game schedule with the league's media partners - FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ESPN App - combining to broadcast all 43 games during the UFL's third season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes. The new season will feature new teams competing with new head coaches in new markets and in new venues.

The 2026 season will kick off on Friday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m. CT when FOX Sports returns with FOX UFL Friday - a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. The season premiere will be a game of old school meeting new school when the three-time spring football league champion Birmingham Stallions under new Head Coach AJ McCarron travel to Louisville to take on UFL newcomer - the Louisville Kings - under the direction of Head Coach and Louisville Cardinals great Chris Redman at Lynn Family Stadium.

"We have our coaching staff set. We have our team set for camp. And, now we have the schedule. It's time to get to work. Our first game on the road is Louisville, which isn't that far away, Birmingham! We hope to see you there. And, then on April 18, we will kick off our home opener here against Coach Becht and the Orlando Storm, which is sure to be exciting. Everyone needs to get your tickets so you can be cheering us on all season. We need you! Giddy up!," said Birmingham Stallions Head Coach AJ McCarron. The April 18th "Magic City Kickoff" will celebrate the local community and culture, and call on fans to participate in a stadium-wide "Red Out."

In addition to the action on the field during the upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience a fun-filled game day through an elevated sports and entertainment event, which will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights. UFL teams will kick off theme nights during their home openers when they have a City Celebration, honoring the spirit, culture and history of the cities that they represent.

Single game tickets will be available to the public on Monday, February 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Information about Season, Group and Suite ticket packages is at www.theUFL.com/tickets.

Games will be televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN App, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season. FOX games will stream on FOX ONE. Games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on the ESPN App.

After the 10-week regular season, the four teams with the best records will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX on Sunday, June 7. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 UFL Championship Game.

To experience 2026 UFL action, season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. Season ticket packages start at just $68 and include the best seats, at the best prices and the most benefits. For more information about tickets, go to www.theufl.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, please visit www.TheUFL.com.







