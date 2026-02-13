Stallions Announce 2026 Game Themes

Published on February 13, 2026

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM - Today, the Birmingham Stallions unveiled their 2026 United Football League (UFL) Theme Game schedule, featuring five marquee game nights designed to celebrate Birmingham's southern hospitality, unite the community, honor local heroes, and inspire the next generation of champions.

From a citywide Red Out to a youth-powered takeover, the 2026 season promises high energy, meaningful impact, and unforgettable experiences at every themed matchup. We will have special guests and performances for every game!

Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 3 PM | Magic City Kickoff

Celebrate what makes Birmingham magic.

The Stallions will kick off the home opener by celebrating the pride, culture, and beauty that Birmingham brings to everyone.

For this game, we are asking our fans to put on their best Stallions red for a "Red Out."

Giveaway: Red Stallions T-Shirt

Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7 PM | United By Giving - Stronger Together

Supporting BHM Families and Those Who Help To Make Birmingham Better

As part of the UFL's "United by Giving" initiative, the Stallions will host United by Giving: Stronger Together - One Game, One Mission, One Birmingham.

This community-focused game will rally fans, partners, and local organizations around a shared cause, reinforcing the power of football to unite and uplift the Birmingham community. Through awareness efforts, in-game storytelling, and engagement opportunities, the Stallions will demonstrate what it means to stand stronger together.

Giveaway: Children's of Alabama Clear Tote

Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7 PM | School Spirit/Pride

Stallions School Night

This is a game day designed to celebrate students, educators and school communities by encouraging fans to wear their own school colors and showcasing their school pride.

Giveaway: Special Stallions T-Shirt

Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Noon | Hats Off to Heroes

Honoring Those Among Us Who Go Above and Beyond

This day is dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom and safety from military to first responders to local heroes making a daily difference in the lives our community.

Giveaway: Special Stallions Hat

Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 2 PM | Youth/Kids Day

Spotlighting the Next Generation of Birmingham's Best

It's time to celebrate those Junior Stallions! This game day will be focused on our area youth and families with all entertainment focused on a kid-focus day.

Giveaway: AJ McCarron Bobblehead

Giveaways will be limited, so we encourage you to show up early for all of the fun pre-game fan activities, which includes a bigger Fan Fest and pre-game opportunities for children and youth to meet and high-five the players.

