Houston Gamblers Announce 2026 United Football League Theme Game Lineup

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers today unveiled their 2026 United Football League (UFL) Theme Game schedule, featuring five marquee games designed to celebrate Houston's culture, unite the community, honor local heroes, and inspire the next generation of champions.

From a stadium-wide Black Out to a youth-powered takeover, the 2026 season promises high energy, meaningful impact, and unforgettable experiences at every themed matchup.

GAME 1: ALL IN ON H-TOWN - APRIL 5

City / Market Celebration - Black Out Game

The Gamblers will kick off the season by going All In On H-Town, celebrating the pride, culture, and swagger of a city that always bets big.

This Black Out game invites fans to wear black and create an electric home-field atmosphere as the Gamblers honor Houston's resilience, diversity, and championship spirit. The game will spotlight the people, neighborhoods, and traditions that make H-Town one of the most dynamic cities in America.

Gate Giveaway: Black Gamblers T-Shirt

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and Black Out the stadium.

GAME 2: UNITED BY GIVING - STRONGER TOGETHER - APRIL 16

League-Wide Social Impact Initiative

As part of the UFL's "United by Giving" initiative, the Gamblers will host United by Giving: Stronger Together - One Game, One Mission, One Houston.

This community-focused game will rally fans, partners, and local organizations around a shared cause, reinforcing the power of football to unite and uplift the Houston community. Through awareness efforts, in-game storytelling, and engagement opportunities, the Gamblers will demonstrate what it means to stand stronger together.

Gate Giveaway: Clear Tote

GAME 3: HOUSTON'S SCHOOL PRIDE SPOTLIGHT - APRIL 26

School Spirit & Educator Appreciation Night

The Gamblers will shine a light on students, educators, and school communities across the region during Houston's School Pride Spotlight.

Fans are encouraged to wear their school colors and represent their alma maters as local schools, teachers, and student groups are recognized throughout the game. The night celebrates the educators who shape Houston's future and the students who bring energy and ambition to the city every day.

Gate Giveaway: T-Shirt

GAME 4: HATS OFF TO HEROES - MAY 10

Military & First Responders Appreciation Night

The Gamblers proudly present Hats Off to Heroes, honoring the service members, veterans, first responders, and community heroes who protect and serve Houston.

The evening will feature special recognitions and tributes to those who defend our freedoms and safeguard our neighborhoods. From active-duty military and veterans to police officers, firefighters, healthcare professionals, and everyday community leaders, this night is dedicated to gratitude and respect.

Gate Giveaway: Hats Off to Heroes Commemorative Hat

GAME 5: HIGH STAKES KIDS DAY - MAY 24

Youth & Family Celebration - The Future of Houston

The Gamblers will celebrate the next generation during High Stakes Kids Day - The Odds Are in Our Favor, A Game Day Built for Future Champions.

Throughout the season, the Gamblers will recognize past and present impact-makers. On this special day, the focus turns to the future of Houston.

Gate Giveaway: Jim Kelly Bobblehead

A SEASON WORTH BETTING ON

Tickets for all 2026 theme games are available now. Fans are encouraged to secure seats early and be part of a season that's All In on Houston.

Tickets for all 2026 theme games are available now. Fans are encouraged to secure seats early and be part of a season that's All In on Houston.







