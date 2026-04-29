Ta'amu, Louisville Defense and Asante Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







DC Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the Louisville Kings defense, and Houston Gamblers linebacker Eugene Asante were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week five of UFL season.

Ta'amu earned honors for the second week in a row by completing 15 of 22 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, adding 33 yards on seven carries in the Defenders' 45-28 victory over the Birmingham Stallions. Ta'amu passed to seven different receivers with Ty Scott catching two of the touchdown passes as well as leading the team in receiving yards with 84.

Honorable mention goes to Louisville Kings running back Ian Wheeler who carried 13 times for 62 yards and a UFL-record four rushing touchdowns in the Kings' 47-25 win over the Dallas Renegades.

The Louisville defense collected four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns, and added seven pass breakups plus two sacks in their triumph over the Renegades.

The second interception return for a touchdown off Renegades quarterback Austin Reed was taken back 47 yards by Kings linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. in the fourth quarter to give Louisville a commanding 40-13 lead.

Honorable mention goes to Gamblers linebacker Christopher Allen who notched six total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in Houston's 17-13 win over the Columbus Aviators.

Late in the fourth quarter Asante stripped Aviators quarterback Jalen McClendon of the football which was recovered by Roman Parodie at the six yard line.

Asante played college football at North Carolina and Auburn. On January 13th he was selected by the Gamblers in the UFL Draft.

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United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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