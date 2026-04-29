Ta'amu Claims Second Straight Weekly Honor, Fields and Johnson Recognized

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Following another dominant performance, Jordan Ta'amu once again secured Offensive Player of the Week honors. Tony Fields II and Quindell Johnson joined him after season-high performances in Week Four.

Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive: Jordan Ta'amu, DC Defenders, QB

Jordan Ta'amu led DC to its third 40+ point performance of the season en route to a fourth consecutive victory. He continues to power one of the league's hottest teams.

Ta'amu delivered his best outing as a passer this season, throwing for 275 yards, four touchdowns, and an incredible 150.6 quarterback rating. He also added 33 rushing yards, highlighted by an athletic hurdle over a defender.

Ta'amu and the Defenders will look to make it five straight this weekend when they return home to host the Dallas Renegades at 12:00 PM ET on ABC.

NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week: Tony Fields II, Columbus Aviators, MLB

Tony Fields II hit the halfway point of the season in stride, posting a UFL season-high 13 total tackles against Houston.

Fields II was all over the field. In a defensive battle, he helped keep the Aviators within striking distance while recording seven solo tackles. He now averages eight tackles per game and is tied for the league lead with 40 total tackles.

Fields II and the Aviators return home this weekend to host Houston in a Week Five rematch Friday night at 8:00 PM ET.

Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners: Quindell Johnson, Louisville Kings, SS

For the third straight week, a Louisville King earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Quindell Johnson played a major role on special teams in Louisville's upset victory.

Johnson was a weapon, totaling four special teams tackles. The Kings played a flawless game in all three phases against one of the top teams in the UFL and secured their second straight win.

Johnson and the Kings are now on a short week as they prepare for the Derby Classic this Thursday night against St. Louis at 8:00 PM ET.







United Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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