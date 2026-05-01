Louisville Held in Check, Falls in Derby Classic

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Battlehawks left the Kings in the dust in the Derby Classic. Their defense completely took over with six sacks, nine tackles for loss, and just 166 yards allowed. There was no need for a photo finish, it was a clear-cut victory for St. Louis.

There was no shortage of energy inside Lynn Family Stadium as the Battlehawks and Kings kicked off Derby weekend in Kentucky.

The Kings came out of the gates with the ball and wasted no time putting points on the board. Chandler Rogers faced a third-and-10, and the Louisville signal caller delivered a strike to Lucky Jackson, who broke free in stride for 25 yards. Tanner Brown capped the drive with his 15th field goal of the season, this one from 40 yards out.

St. Louis turned it over on its first drive, but the defense quickly bailed them out. Louisville's defense, fresh off a four-turnover performance, struck again early.

Frost threw a backward pass that was scooped up by one of the league's top defenders, Cam Gill. However, Carlos Davis came through with a huge sack that ultimately forced a Kings punt.

For the first time this season, the Battlehawks were shut out in the first quarter. However, they got on the board in the second.

After a 24-yard completion to Hakeem Butler, Ramiz Ahmed drilled a 42-yard field goal in his first game with the Battlehawks to level things at 3-3.

St. Louis got back on the board again late in the second quarter. On the first play of the drive, Frost linked up with Blake Jackson for 33 yards. Gary Jennings then took a touch pass untouched into the end zone on an incredible play design, helped by a series of perfect blocks.

The Louisville offense faded down the stretch of the first half and was held in check by the heavyweight Battlehawks defense. Pita Taumoepenu seized the reins with two first-half sacks.

St. Louis had another shot to score before halftime, but Corey Mayfield Jr. intercepted Frost as the clock struck triple zeros. That marked his third pick in the last two games.

St. Louis led 9-3 at the half.

It was evident Louisville needed to keep pace in the second half after totaling just 105 yards in the opening two quarters. However, the narrative remained the same coming out of the locker room.

St. Louis' dominant defense forced Louisville into its third straight three-and-out.

The Battlehawks began to create separation around the third-quarter turn. After a 27-yard screen pass to Jarveon Howard, Frost perfectly high-pointed the ball to Steven McBride for an 11-yard touchdown. McBride's second score of the season charged the Battlehawks ahead 16-3.

With time running out on the Kings, Rogers threw a shoe. Nevelle Clark picked him off for St. Louis' second takeaway of the game, further emphasizing the defensive dominance.

However, the Kings found late life after a missed 63-yard field goal, potentially reopening the gates. Louisville's defense kept them in the race, but the effort was not enough.

The story remained the same. St. Louis held Louisville to 2-of-14 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down. After the opening-drive field goal, life was slowly sucked out of the Kings.

Frost had an efficient outing with 242 yards and two touchdown passes, while Howard led the rushing attack with 56 hard-earned yards.

The Battlehawks improved to 4-2, while the Kings fell to 2-4.

Following the loss, the Kings hit the road for a test in the nation's capital against the Defenders. That game is slated for 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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