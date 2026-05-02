Gamblers Stung by Slow Start in Loss to Columbus

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The Aviators rode a huge 21-point first half to victory on Friday night, getting revenge over the Gamblers. Their defense stole the spotlight in the second half as Houston battled numerous injuries at quarterback all night.

Seeking redemption after last week's loss to Houston, Columbus opened with the football and did what they do best: ground and pound.

John Lovett piled up 35 rushing yards on a 14-play, 74-yard opening drive that chewed up 8:20. Lovett capped it himself, powering in from three yards out as the Aviators struck first.

Nolan Henderson and the Gamblers answered quickly. Henderson ignited the drive with a massive third down conversion, scrambling 37 yards to spark the offense.

Marcus Major then burst in from 13 yards out to tie the game. It marked the third straight week the Gamblers scored on their opening drive and brought immediate deja vu after last week's hot start against Columbus.

The Aviators offense went right back to work with another long scoring drive. This time, the passing game complemented the run as Jalan McClendon moved the ball efficiently downfield.

Gunnar Oakes and Tay Martin both hauled in key first down grabs before Antwane Wells broke the plane from nine yards out, showing tremendous balance as he reached over the goal line for the score.

McClendon racked up 60 passing yards on the drive alone, and his huge first half was only getting started.

On Houston's next possession, back-to-back unnecessary roughness penalties by Columbus helped move the Gamblers downfield. John Hoyland drilled a 33-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 14-10.

McClendon came back onto the field with purpose. Columbus' third straight scoring drive began with a 52-yard strike to Tay Martin. Three plays later, Zaquandre White punched it in from seven yards out and the Aviators were soaring.

The Aviators closed an excellent first half with 222 total yards, nearly eclipsing their output from last week's game. McClendon went 12-of-15 for 128 yards and a touchdown as Columbus led 21-10 at the break.

Due to a first half injury, Henderson was forced out of the game, sending Taulia Tagovailoa in at quarterback for Houston.

After a defensive stop, the Aviators opened the second half with more points.

Their rushing attack remained a major factor as Toa Taua ripped off a 22-yard gain to help set up a 48-yard Ryan Coe field goal.

As the third quarter wound down, the Gamblers finally came up with a big defensive stand. Charlie Thomas III tackled McClendon just short of the sticks to give Houston the ball back.

Tagovailoa connected with Geor'Quarius Spivey for 20 yards, putting Houston in scoring position. He then dropped a perfect pass into the end zone for Lawrence Keys on a 21-yard touchdown.

Suddenly, it was back to a one-possession game at 24-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Houston's defense came alive in the second half and made a critical fourth quarter stop. Columbus was driving before Anthony Hines III stopped Gunnar Oakes short of the marker on fourth down.

Ryan Coe then missed a 49-yard field goal with five minutes remaining, giving the Gamblers possession with a chance to tie or take the lead.

But Columbus' defense answered with a timely three-and-out, putting the ball back in McClendon's hands with under four minutes to play.

Houston got one final chance after another crucial stop. Eugene Asante recorded back-to-back tackles for loss to force a punt.

The Gamblers trailed 24-17 with the ball at their own 17-yard line and one timeout remaining.

Emergency quarterback Jontre Kirklin was forced into action after Tagovailoa was injured on the first play of the drive following a sack by Ron Stone Jr.

There were no miracles in Columbus. Kedrick Whitehead Jr. intercepted Kirklin as the clock hit triple zeroes, sealing the Aviators' victory.

It was another big night on the ground for Columbus, which totaled 179 rushing yards. Lovett led the way with 63. Tay Martin recorded a season high 100 receiving yards on five receptions.

Defensively, Kenny Willekes starred with six tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss.

For Houston, Anthony Hines III and Eugene Asante turned in standout performances. Hines III led all players with 11 tackles, while Asante added 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Following the loss, the Gamblers return home for a matchup against Orlando on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.







United Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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