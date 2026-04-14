Houston Gamblers Set for Thursday Night Showdown vs. Louisville Kings at 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers return home under the lights this Thursday night as they host the Louisville Kings in a primetime matchup, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network. After a game winning field goal to seal the win at home, the Gamblers look to defend their home turf in front of a high-energy H-Town crowd.

Thursday night also brings one of the most anticipated theme nights of the season, as "School Pride Meets H-Town Swagger" takes over the stadium. Fans are encouraged to represent their alma maters, local schools, and alumni groups while bringing Houston pride front and center.

The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Gamblers team-branded T-shirt, adding to the electric atmosphere. In addition, fans can celebrate "Thirsty Thursday," with $2 12 oz. Busch Lights throughout the night, making it a can't-miss evening of football, community, and celebration.

On the field, the Gamblers will lean on a strong all-around effort as they face a competitive Louisville Kings squad. Houston's playmakers, including a ball-hawking secondary and consistent special teams unit, continue to set the tone as the team pushes toward the latter part of the season.

Fans can secure their seats now by visiting: Houston Gamblers Ticket Central.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action as the Gamblers light up Thursday night football in Houston.







United Football League Stories from April 13, 2026

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