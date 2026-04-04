Houston Gamblers Set Trill Burgers Fan Event

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Gamblers set to kick off the weekend by thanking fans at Trill Burgers (3607 S Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77098) this Saturday from 5-6 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Ace the Armadillo, Head Coach Kevin Sumlin, and Gamblers players (Kary Vincent Jr, Justin Hall, Cam Sutton, LuJuan Winningham, and others) creating an early connection with the team ahead of kickoff.

The Houston Gamblers are set to usher in a new era of spring football in the city with a high-energy home opener that blends football, culture, and entertainment under the theme, "ALL IN ON H-TOWN." The game marks a defining moment for the franchise as it deepens its roots in Houston and delivers a can't-miss fan experience.

TICKETS INFORMATION

Fans can secure their seats for the Houston Gamblers home opener by visiting Gamblers Ticket Central.







United Football League Stories from April 4, 2026

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