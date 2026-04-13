UFL Week Three Packed with Drama and Fireworks

Published on April 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX 6 - Week Three of the UFL delivered no shortage of drama. The league's first overtime game ended in stunning fashion, the defending champions returned home in dominant fashion, and an early Game of the Year candidate was capped by a monster fourth-quarter comeback.

The week kicked off with a Friday Night Football battle in Louisville on FOX. The Storm once again dethroned the Kings, defeating them for the second consecutive week. But unlike their first meeting, round two required extra football.

Kings quarterback Jason Bean had a career night, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns. With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Bean engineered a 12-play, 66-yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Zach Davidson, tying the game with 1:06 remaining.

The contest moved to overtime, and neither team converted in the first three rounds of the UFL's shootout format.

In sudden death, Louisville committed its second defensive penalty of overtime, resulting in a successful conversion for Orlando and sealing the 29-27 victory. It was an anti-climactic ending to an electric back-and-forth battle, but a thrilling game nonetheless.

Ultimately, Jack Plummer and his three touchdown passes led Orlando to victory as the Storm improved to a perfect 3-0, while Louisville fell to 0-3.

On Saturday, the Defenders returned to Audi Field and left no doubt they were back. DC rolled to a 45-7 victory, the largest margin of victory in UFL history.

It started immediately as the UFL's leading rusher, Deon Jackson, broke free for a 60-yard touchdown on his first carry of the day. Minutes later, Matt McCrane drilled his second 60-yard four-point field goal of the season, sending Audi Field into a frenzy.

The crowd erupted again when Gerion Conley recorded a 70-yard pick-six. Briley Moore added two touchdowns of his own in a dominant offensive showing.

The Defenders' defense was led by Derick Roberson, who recorded two sacks and helped hold Houston to just 214 total yards.

Sunday's ABC doubleheader began with Dallas fending off Columbus on a short week. After playing and winning Tuesday night, the Renegades handled the quick turnaround flawlessly.

Quarterback Austin Reed was efficient, avoiding turnovers while tossing two touchdown passes. Dallas also posted one of its best rushing performances of the season, led by Dae Dae Hunter, who rushed for 62 yards and a score.

The Renegades' ball-hawking defense added its second defensive touchdown of the season when Shaun Wade intercepted Jalan McClendon and lateraled to Ajene Harris, who took it into the end zone.

Columbus battled back late, but its comeback fell just short. McClendon threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions proved costly.

Dallas survived the demanding stretch and remained unbeaten on the season. Meanwhile, Columbus dropped to 0-3.

The Week Three finale quickly turned into an early season Game of the Year candidate as Birmingham traveled to St. Louis for a showdown in The Battledome.

On Birmingham's second play from scrimmage, Jordan Williams picked off Matt Corral and returned it for a touchdown and the dome erupted. Later in the game, Mario Goodrich answered with a pick-six of his own.

Harrison Frost took over at quarterback for St. Louis in the second half but immediately struggled, throwing interceptions on consecutive drives, including Goodrich's pick-six.

The Stallions led 23-13 entering the fourth quarter, but the Battlehawks suddenly came alive. Frost authored a remarkable turnaround, bouncing back from his early mistakes in stunning fashion.

Frost threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 64-yard strike to Hakeem Butler for Butler's first touchdown of the season. Minutes later, Frost connected with Tyler Neville for the game-winning score with just over two minutes remaining, capping a 21-point fourth quarter and an incredible comeback victory.

St. Louis improved to 2-1 while Birmingham dropped to 1-2.

Week Four begins with the first Thursday Night Football game in UFL history as Houston hosts Louisville at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network.

Friday Night Football on FOX heads to Columbus, where the Aviators host the Renegades.

The week concludes Saturday with a doubleheader. First, DC and St. Louis meet in a rematch at 12:30 PM ET on ABC. Orlando and Birmingham follow at 4:00 PM ET on FOX in the Stallions' home debut, with Gucci Mane performing at halftime.







United Football League Stories from April 13, 2026

UFL Week Three Packed with Drama and Fireworks - UFL

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