2026 United Bowl Tickets Go on Sale Today to General Public

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United Football League has announced that tickets for the 2026 United Bowl, the league's championship game, will go on sale to the general public today beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The 2026 United Bowl will take place at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., home of the UFL's defending champion DC Defenders, on Saturday, June 13, at 3:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on ABC.

Ticket prices for the 2026 United Bowl begin at $19. Tickets to the league's championship game are available through Ticketmaster. Premium and Group tickets are available through the DC Defenders at tickets@ufldefenders.com.

This season marks the debut of the "United Bowl" as the league's championship game, a name that embodies the UFL's identity and mission to bring fans, players, and communities together through a shared love of football. Representing the game's power to unite people, the United Bowl will invite everyone into the huddle, celebrating a year defined by connection, innovation, and unity.

In addition to the two best UFL teams facing off for the title, the game will be the culmination of a week of events that will embrace the spirit of the spring football league. Besides community events featuring players and coaches, United Bowl Week will include the the DC Defenders Youth Football Clinic on Thursday June 11, and the annual UFL Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 12.

United Bowl Trophy - Symbol of A New Era

To mark the new era for the UFL, the league also will unveil a new championship trophy to be presented to the winner of the title game. Designed by the league with Society Awards to embody the UFL's key pillars - ac

cess, innovation, fun, and community - the United Bowl Trophy reflects a new era for the league through a bold, modern structure. Crafted with dynamic lines, the trophy represents progress and forward thinking and captures the energy and evolution of the spring football league. The open accessible elements within the design pay homage to the UFL's commitment to bringing fans closer to the action, while the strong base signifies the power of football to unite communities. More than a symbol of victory, the trophy stands as a celebration of effort, sacrifice, belief, and unity.

Known for its high-energy atmosphere, Audi Field has been home to the DC Defenders since the team first made its mark on spring football in 2020. Since then, the DC faithful have become one of the strongest fan bases in the UFL and built traditions recognized nation-wide like the "Beer Snake." This fan-led tradition features the construction of a stack of empty plastic beverage cups during the game in a snake-like formation spanning several stadium rows in the team's endzone support section.

Last year, Head Coach Shannon Harris led the Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship by defeating the Michigan Panthers, 58-34, at The Dome of America's Center in St. Louis. The game was highlighted by the MVP performance of Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 28 yards and a score.

Additional information about United Bowl performers, giveaways, and events surrounding the game will be announced in the near future.







United Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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