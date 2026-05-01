Battlehawks Slug Kings In 16-3 Win

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







The St. Louis Battlehawks controlled the game defensively, winning 16-3 over the Louisville Kings on Thursday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville opened the scoring with a 40-yard field goal from Tanner Brown on its first possession. It proved to be the Kings' only points of the night.

St. Louis answered in the first quarter after a turnover on downs near midfield. A 25-yard reception by Hakeem Butler set up Ramiz Ahmed, who converted from 42 yards in his Battlehawks debut to tie the game at 3-3.

Louisville threatened on the ensuing drive with a 51-yard kickoff return, but the drive stalled after a sack by Taylor Stallworth. Brown missed a 53-yard field goal attempt.

The Battlehawks took the lead late in the second quarter. A 33-yard reception by Blake Jackson set up a short field, and after penalties moved the ball inside the 10, quarterback Harrison Frost connected with Gary Jennings Jr. for a 4-yard touchdown and a 9-3 halftime lead.

St. Louis extended the margin in the third quarter. A 26-yard run by Jarveon Howard set up a scoring opportunity, and Frost found Steven McBride in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 16-3.

The Battlehawks' defense closed it out in the fourth. Louisville managed just one first down before Nevelle Clarke intercepted Chandler Rogers, ending the Kings' best remaining opportunity. A turnover on downs on the next possession sealed the result.

St. Louis held Louisville to 12 rushing yards. Pita Taumoepenu recorded two sacks, while Travis Feeney and Carlos Davis each added one. Jordan Williams and Michael Barrett each contributed half a sack.

Frost finished 22-of-40 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Butler led the team with 47 receiving yards, and Howard paced the ground game with 56 yards on 16 carries.

The Battlehawks return home to face the Columbus Aviators on Friday, May 8 at The Dome at America's Center.







United Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

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