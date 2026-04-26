Battlehawks Weather The Storm In 25-17 Victory Over Orlando

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ORLANDO, Florida - The St. Louis Battlehawks held down a second-half comeback to defeat the Orlando Storm 25-17 on Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.

The Battlehawks started the game hot, scoring on their first drive. A pass deep middle to tight end Tyler Neville set St. Louis up on the 1-yard line. Running back Kylin James was able to punch it in for his first touchdown of the season and to put the Battlehawks up 6-0.

The Battlehawks' defense was lights out, turning Orlando over on downs twice in the first quarter and setting the offense up for their next scoring drive to start the second. Quarterback Harrison Frost found tight end James Bostic III, who made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown of the season, doubling the Battlehawks' lead.

The dominant St. Louis defense took control of the second quarter. After Bostic's touchdown, Orlando's three possessions ended in two punts and a fumble recovered by safety Trey Dean II.

Punter Ryan Sanborn filled in for kicker Tucker McCann, who aggravated a quadriceps injury during pregame warmups. He missed two PATs, but booted a pair of field goals in the first half, one from 36 and one from 40, which gave the Battlehawks the 18-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Battlehawks once again were the first team on the board in the second half. After another turnover on downs from Orlando, running back Jarveon Howard broke off a 31-yard rush to put St. Louis back in the red zone. Frost took it himself for a 4-yard rushing touchdown, Sanborn connected on the point after for a 25-0 lead for St. Louis.

Orlando remained shutout through the third quarter, but after the Frost touchdown, Storm quarterback Jack Plummer led his team down the field for an 80-yard scoring drive. He found wide receiver Elijhah Badger twice on that drive, once for a gain of 13, and for the 4-yard score. The extra point was good and Orlando now trailed 25-7.

After failing to convert on third down, St. Louis opted to punt. Orlando was flagged on the play, and the Battlehawks opted to punt again. This time, Sanborn's punt was blocked by tight end Konner Fox, which gave the Storm the ball on the Battlehawks one-yard line. Running back Elijah Dotson ran it in for the 1-yard touchdown. Orlando kicked the extra point to narrow the score to 25-14.

The Storm didn't let up in the fourth, going on a 59-yard and seven-minute drive, bringing the score to 25-17 after a 26-yard field goal from kicker Michael Lantz. The Storm elected for the alternative kickoff, converting the 4th and 12 from their own 28. After two first downs, the Battlehawks forced Plummer into three incompletions, turning the ball over on downs.

Harrison Frost finished 185 yards passing after completing 20 of 31 passes to go with his touchdown and two interceptions. Wide receiver Steven McBride was the Battlehawks' leading receiver with 4 receptions for 53 yards, while Jarveon Howard with 59 yards rushing on 12 carries. Linebacker Jordan Williams led the defense with six tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a pass broken up.

The Battlehawks close out their three-game road trip in Louisville on Thursday, April 30th at Lynn Family Stadium.







United Football League Stories from April 25, 2026

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