St. Louis Falls in the Dome for First Time this Season

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - Just hours after chaos unfolded in Louisville, the Gamblers cashed in on another massive upset in St. Louis. A dominant first half powered Houston to a statement victory, handing the Battlehawks their first home loss of the season.

For St. Louis, the story came down to missed opportunities. The Battlehawks went just 1-for-6 in the red zone and 2-for-11 on third down despite outgaining Houston 353-200.

With questions swirling around Houston's starting quarterback entering the game, Hunter Dekkers got the nod.

The Battlehawks immediately seized momentum early. Houston opened with a three-and-out, and Sean Fesch flipped the field with a 50-yard punt return into the red zone.

Houston's defense bent but did not break. Ramiz Ahmed converted a 32-yard field goal to give St. Louis an early 3-0 lead.

Dekkers answered with an ultra-efficient drive. He completed all six of his passes for 58 yards and capped the possession with a four-yard touchdown strike to Jontre Kirklin. After last week's red zone struggles, it was a perfect response from Houston.

Then came the defensive spark the Gamblers had been searching for.

Kary Vincent Jr. perfectly read Luis Perez along the sideline, jumped the route, and returned the interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Just like that, Houston led 14-3 in the opening quarter.

St. Louis responded with a methodical 13-play drive, but the offense stalled again deep in Houston territory. Ahmed connected from 44 yards for his second field goal of the afternoon.

Houston struck again before halftime with another explosive drive. Dekkers completed four passes of 10-plus yards, including a 35-yard bomb to Lawrence Keys for a touchdown. The Gamblers suddenly owned a commanding 20-6 lead in the Battledome.

Dekkers finally showed his first crack late in the half. With under a minute remaining, Taylor Hawkins intercepted him and gave St. Louis excellent field position in the red zone.

But the Battlehawks' offensive struggles continued. Once again, they settled for three points as Ahmed chipped in another short field goal.

The first half numbers told the story for St. Louis. The Battlehawks went just 1-for-6 on third down, 0-for-3 in the red zone, committed eight penalties, and totaled only 123 yards of offense.

It also marked the largest halftime deficit the Battlehawks had ever faced at home.

The frustration carried into the second half. Perez connected with Steven McBride for 29 yards to help drive St. Louis deep into Houston territory, but another red zone trip ended empty. Perez missed an open receiver in the end zone, and Ahmed later missed a 29-yard field goal attempt.

Houston continued operating with efficiency offensively. Kirk Merritt ripped off a 17-yard run, while JaVonta Payton added a 10-yard reception to push the Gamblers back into scoring range.

This time, St. Louis' defense held firm, forcing a 37-yard John Hoyland field goal. Houston extended its lead to 23-9.

Perez's struggles continued late in the third quarter when Major Burns intercepted him for his third takeaway of the season.

Still, the Battlehawks refused to fold. Their defense forced another Houston three-and-out, and Perez finally found rhythm.

Blake Jackson sparked the drive with a 29-yard catch-and-run before Jahcour Pearson hauled in a 12-yard reception to move St. Louis into the red zone again.

Perez then connected with Tyler Neville, who powered into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the season. Suddenly, the Battlehawks were back within one possession.

As St. Louis clawed back, the energy inside the Battledome exploded.

Pita Taumoepenu ignited the crowd with his second sack of the day, helping force Houston into its third consecutive three-and-out.

After the Battlehawks failed to convert on fourth down, their defense delivered another stop to give Perez one final chance with two minutes remaining.

Perez immediately attacked. He connected with McBride for 33 yards and Pearson for another 33-yard gain, quickly pushing St. Louis inside the Houston 35-yard line.

A costly holding penalty backed the Battlehawks up and turned the moment into 4th-and-19. Perez was initially sacked on fourth down, but a defensive holding penalty kept the drive alive.

With 13 seconds remaining, Perez completed a pass that was hauled in by McBride, but time expired at the two-yard line.

Houston survived and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the UFL season to keep its playoff hopes alive. Dekkers threw for two touchdowns, while Ameer Speed led Houston defensively with nine tackles, six solo stops, and a pass breakup.

For St. Louis, Taumoepenu dominated defensively with seven tackles and two sacks, while McBride posted another huge outing with seven catches for 104 yards.

The Battlehawks watched a chance to clinch a postseason berth slip away.

The Battlehawks and Gamblers will meet again next Sunday in Houston at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.







United Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

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