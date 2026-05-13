Rogers, Mosley and Mickens Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings







Louisville Kings quarterback Chandler Rogers, St. Louis Battlehawks safety Jordan Mosley, and Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Jaydon Mickens were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week seven of UFL season.

Rogers completed 17 of 26 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Louisville Kings' 30-13 victory over the DC Defenders. He threw to six different receivers with his favorite target Tarik Black catching five passes and two touchdowns.

Rogers was allocated to the Louisville Kings on January 12th.

Honorable mention goes to Orlando Storm wide receiver Elijhah Badger who caught four throws for 75 yards and two touchdowns in their 24-23 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Mosely finished with seven tackles, half a sack, and one interception in the Battlehawks' 31-20 decision over the Columbus Aviators.

Mosley played in 2024 and 2025 with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Honorable mention goes to Storm cornerback D.J. James who grabbed one interception and returned it 18 yards for a score.

Mickens collected the game-winning reception in the Stallions' 21-17 overtime victory over the Dallas Renegades. For the game, Mickens caught six passes for 82 yards and a score.

He has won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a UFL Championship with the DC Defenders.

His deciding catch extended the Stallions' winning streak to two games.

Previous Winners







United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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