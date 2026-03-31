Reed, St. Louis Defense and Clark Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades







Dallas Renegades quarterback Austin Reed, the St. Louis Battlehawks defense, and Birmingham Stallions safety Hudson Clark were named the OurSports Central UFL Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week one of the United Football League season.

Reed completed 26 of 40 throws for a UFL regular-season-record 376 yards, three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Renegades' 36-17 victory over the Houston Gamblers. Reed passed the ball to eight different receivers including favorite target Tyler Vaughns who caught seven balls for 144 yards.

Reed played college football at Western Kentucky and signed with the Renegades on January 12, 2026.

Honorable mention goes to Orlando Storm running back Jashaun Corbin who carried 15 times for 66 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while adding two receptions for seven yards in the Orlando's 23-16 win over the Columbus Aviators.

Defensively, the Battlehawks rang up seven sacks, two interceptions, and two pass break ups in their 16-10 win over the defending UFL Champion DC Defenders, holding DC to 153 yards of total offense.

Honorable mention goes to Renegades cornerback Steven Jones Jr. who finished with a pair of tackles, one pass breakup and one interception returned 30 yards for a score.

With Louisville in possession of the ball at midfield with 1:36 left in the game, Kings quarterback Jason Bean had his pass intercepted by Stallions safety Clark at the 13 yard line as Birmingham held on to a 15-13 victory.

Clark played collegiately at Arkansas before being selected by the Stallions in the UFL Draft this season.

Clark's pick sealed the victory for the Stallions.







United Football League Stories from March 31, 2026

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