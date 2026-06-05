Ellis Merriweather Carries the Renegades Banner as UFL Sportsman of the Year Nominee

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Dallas Renegades running back Ellis Merriweather has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award.

In his first season with the Renegades, Merriweather quickly became the team's advocate for the Dallas-Metroplex community, exemplifying the true meaning of sportsmanship through his leadership, enthusiasm, and commitment to serving others.

This season, Merriweather's community involvement included 7x7 football practices with teams around the metroplex, serving ice cream cones at local establishments to the community, reading to elementary aged children, and visiting first responders inside firehouses, where he learned the ins-and-outs of what a fireman does to serve others.

During the offseason, Merriweather will continue to work with his community where he resides, to continue spreading the works that make him the selfless and positive person that he is.

Merriweather joined the UFL in 2025 when he signed with the Houston Roughnecks. He joined the Renegades this season and has represented the team in the highest standards of character, leadership, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to local community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful

community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award winner will be announced Friday, June 12 at the 2026 United Football League Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners as part of the United Bowl week festivities.







United Football League Stories from June 5, 2026

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