Lending a Hand After Rushing the Edge: Linebacker Malik Fisher Named Houston Gamblers UFL Sportsman of the Year Nominee

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Houston Gamblers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - Houston Gamblers Linebacker Malik Fisher has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to local community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful

community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

After time with the DC Defenders and Houston Texans Fisher joined the Houston Gamblers for the 2026 season bringing leadership, experience and a team-first mentality that has made a continual impact both on the UFL and the teams he has played for.

The Villanova graduate has distinguished himself as a leader both on and off the field, consistently embodying the values of sportsmanship, character and service throughout his time with the Houston Gamblers. A passionate advocate for the Houston community, Fisher regularly volunteers for team initiatives and is always among the first players to step forward when additional support is needed. Whether representing the Gamblers at community events, engaging with fans or serving as an ambassador for the city of Houston, Fisher approaches every opportunity with humility, professionalism, and a genuine desire to make a positive impact.

Away from football, Fisher is dedicated to empowering the next generation. During the offseason, he coaches middle school student-athletes, helping young people develop confidence, leadership skills, and personal growth. Alongside his brother, he also co-created an app designed to help parents identify local sports opportunities and connect children with activities that match their interests and abilities. Fisher frequently shares how education helped shape his own journey, using his platform to inspire others to pursue their goals. Through his service, leadership, and commitment to uplifting those around him, Fisher continues to be a well respected name on the field and in the community.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award winner will be announced Friday, June 12 at the 2026 United Football League Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners as part of the United Bowl week festivities.







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