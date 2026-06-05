Birmingham Stallions Honor Sportsman of the Year Nominee Alex Cook

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Stallions named Safety Alex Cook as the team's nominee for the Sportsman of the Year.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to local community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

In his first season with the Birmingham Stallions, Cook quickly embraced the organization's commitment to community engagement and fan interaction. He volunteered for every team community event and consistently went beyond simply showing up, taking time to build meaningful relationships with fans and nonprofit partners. That enthusiasm, accessibility, and genuine investment in Birmingham helped make him a fan favorite in a very short time.

Cooks's impact also extends beyond the team and into youth development. Through the Alex Cook Football Camp, he has shown a long-standing commitment to helping young athletes build both football skills and confidence. In the off season, Alex will be helping train and develop his nephews.

Inside the Stallions' locker room, he has been a steady source of encouragement and leadership throughout a challenging season, consistently supporting teammates on and off the field and helping maintain a positive team culture.

Taken together, his service, leadership, resilience, and dedication to others reflect the very best of sportsmanship and make him a strong representative of the values this award is meant to honor.

The Sportsman of the Year will be presented on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the 2026 United Football League Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.







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