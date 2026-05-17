Stallions Lock Down Aviators Behind Gilmore's Big Day

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - With their season hanging by a thread just three weeks ago, the spring darlings have suddenly found life. Birmingham secured its third straight victory Sunday, shutting down the UFL's top rushing attack and outlasting the Aviators in the Birmingham heat.

Steven Gilmore stole the show with a monster performance, recording an interception and a blocked field goal that he returned for a touchdown himself.

It was a hot and humid afternoon at Protective Stadium, the kind of weather that felt like stepping into a giant invisible greenhouse. The conditions were brutal for both sides.

The Stallions opened the game flying around defensively. After forcing an opening three-and-out, a roughing the punter penalty gave Columbus another chance. Birmingham responded again, forcing another punt three plays later while completely shutting down the league's top rushing offense early. The Aviators were held to negative four rushing yards on their first drive, early signs of what was to come.

Columbus' defense answered quickly. On a 50/50 ball downfield, DJ Miller Jr. came away with an incredible twisting interception, his second pick of the season.

A few plays later, Aviators offensive coordinator Todd Haley reached deep into the bag of tricks. Offensive lineman Chris Glaser hauled in a 21-yard reception, with the 306-pounder sparking energy on the Columbus sideline.

The Aviators settled into their usual gut-wrenching style of drive, grinding their way down the field before Jalan McClendon coughed the ball up late.

Gilmore then jumped a wide receiver screen and intercepted McClendon in the red zone.

The defensive slugfest kept rolling. Celestin Haba strip-sacked DTR, and Birmingham recovered, but the Stallions failed to capitalize.

Columbus once again gained good field position, but an Isaiah Coe sack forced a field goal attempt.

Making his UFL debut, Jonah Dalmas drilled a 48-yard field goal to break the ice and give Columbus a 3-0 second quarter lead.

Birmingham finally pieced together its best drive of the half shortly after. DTR connected with UFL leading receiver Jaydon Mickens for 23 yards before hitting Daewood Davis for 22 more. But the drive stalled deep in Columbus territory, and Anders Carlson missed from 36 yards out.

The Aviators carried a 3-0 lead into halftime, marking Birmingham's first first-half shutout of the season. Columbus held the Stallions to just 74 total yards and 1-of-4 on third down in the opening half.

Midway through the third quarter, Birmingham finally broke through. DTR found a rhythm, completing four straight passes, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown strike to tight end Jordan Thomas. The throw showcased DTR's elite arm talent, firing across the field and off his back foot while under pressure.

The touchdown gave Birmingham its first lead of the afternoon at 7-3.

Early in the fourth quarter, Columbus answered with a classic Aviators drive - 14 plays, 45 yards, and over nine minutes drained off the clock. But once the drive stalled at the Birmingham 38-yard line, everything changed.

Gilmore exploded around the edge, blocked the field goal attempt, scooped it up, and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. A play-of-the-year candidate pushed the Stallions lead to 14-3 and completely swung the game.

With their season potentially on the line, the Aviators desperately needed points on the next possession. The drive opened with a 20-yard completion to Tay Martin, but Birmingham's defense slammed the door once again.

Jayden Peevy dropped ZaQuandre White in the backfield on fourth-and-short, turning Columbus over on downs.

Tae Crowder later sealed the victory with an interception on a tipped pass, capping off a dominant defensive performance from Birmingham.

The Stallions' emphasis on stopping the run defined the game. Birmingham held Columbus to just 61 rushing yards while piling up 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Crowder led the way with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss, marking his fourth double-digit tackle game of the season. Peevy added two tackles for loss of his own.

The Stallions now improve to 4-4 and move into a tie with the Kings for the final playoff spot, while owning the tiebreaker following their Week One victory.

Columbus is not mathematically eliminated yet, but at 2-6 and sitting in last place, the Aviators will need serious help down the stretch.

The two teams will meet again next Saturday in Columbus at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from May 17, 2026

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