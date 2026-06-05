Aviators OL Ryan Nelson Named Team Nominee for 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Aviators have named offensive lineman Ryan Nelson as the team's nominee for the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award, recognizing a player who demonstrates leadership, character, and commitment to community involvement.

Throughout the 2026 season, Nelson has been an active participant in community outreach efforts across the Columbus region, regularly volunteering for team initiatives and appearances while encouraging teammates to participate alongside him.

Nelson's community involvement has included events and initiatives with Pilot Dogs, Mid-Ohio Market, the Second and Seven reading program, Special Olympics, Leveling the Playing Field, and appearances at DraftKings Sports & Social.

Known throughout the organization for his energy and approachability, Ryan consistently creates memorable experiences for fans and community members alike. At a recent fan event, he spontaneously created a karaoke moment with a young fan by having Disney's "Frozen" played throughout the venue, turning an ordinary interaction into a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

Ryan has also become known for his consistent fan engagement on game days, regularly spending time before kickoff playing catch with fans and welcoming supporters as they arrive at Aviators games.

Away from football, Nelson also serves as a substitute teacher and coaches youth teams, reflecting his continued commitment to mentorship and community engagement beyond the field.

Nelson was also recognized as a Sportsman of the Year nominee during the 2025 season while playing with Michigan.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award winner will be announced on Friday, June 12, 2026 at the United Football League Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.







United Football League Stories from June 5, 2026

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