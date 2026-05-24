Morton Magic Leads Miraculous Comeback Victory over Birmingham

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - After getting the nod on Tuesday to start under center, Jalen Morton led the Aviators to an improbable comeback victory. In his first start of the season, Morton totaled 309 yards and four touchdowns in a wild 36-29 win over Birmingham.

DJ Miller Jr. delivered the game-winning pick-six as the Aviators kept their postseason hopes alive while handing the Stallions a crushing Week Nine loss.

This was easily one of the craziest starts to a football game the UFL has seen all season.

It was a nightmare opening for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. On the very first play from scrimmage, DTR was intercepted by O'Donnell Fortune, his first interception of the season, giving the Aviators possession at the Birmingham 30-yard line.

But Columbus immediately gave the momentum right back. Facing fourth-and-three inside the ten, the Aviators tried a backward pass that was swatted down by Alex Cook. Cook scooped up the live ball and raced 73 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Then came even more chaos. On the point-after attempt, Akeem Dent blocked the kick, Nehemiah Shelton scooped it up, navigated through traffic, and returned it to the end zone for a one-point conversion.

Just like that, the Stallions led 6-1.

Have you ever seen it? The NFL hasn't.

As the chaos finally settled, Birmingham's offense found its rhythm. DTR guided the Stallions on a ten-play scoring drive while converting three third downs. He capped it off with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Deon Cain, extending the lead to 13-1.

Morton answered quickly and gave the Aviators offense a spark. He broke loose for a 29-yard scramble before finding John Lovett on a swing pass that turned into a 16-yard touchdown. The six-play, 64-yard drive took less than three minutes and cut the deficit to 13-8.

The Stallions appeared ready to punt on their next drive, but a critical defensive pass interference penalty on fourth-and-13 kept the possession alive and set Birmingham up goal-to-go.

Tyrion Davis-Price punched in a two-yard touchdown to push the lead to 20-8.

Morton continued to provide a passing attack Columbus has lacked for much of the season. He converted a third-and-12 with a 20-yard strike to Easop Winston Jr., then Toa Taua ripped off an 18-yard run to move the Aviators into scoring range.

Morton capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Oakes, the tight end's first touchdown of the season. Columbus failed the two-point attempt, leaving the score at 20-14.

Birmingham added three more points before halftime. Thompson-Robinson connected with league-leading receiver Jaydon Mickens for a 26-yard gain before the drive stalled inside the five. Anders Carlson converted a 19-yard field goal to give the Stallions a 23-14 halftime advantage.

The Aviators opened the second half with urgency. Their defense forced a quick three-and-out, aided by Ron Stone Jr.'s fifth sack of the season.

Morton followed with another impressive scoring drive. On fourth-and-five, he lofted a jump ball to Keke Chism for a 20-yard conversion. Moments later, Morton escaped pressure, rolled out, and flipped a pass to Lovett, who secured a juggling catch before accelerating 34 yards for a touchdown.

Morton's third touchdown pass brought Columbus within two at 23-21.

Birmingham responded behind a 29-yard burst from Snoop Conner, setting up Carlson for a 43-yard field goal that extended the lead to five.

Early in the fourth quarter, Morton's tipped pass was intercepted by Ryan Cooper, giving Birmingham excellent field position following Morton's second turnover of the night.

But the Aviators defense stepped up again. DJ Miller Jr. broke up a critical pass to help force another field goal attempt, and Carlson converted his third kick of the game to make it 29-21.

Columbus' defense continued to pressure DTR throughout the fourth quarter. Tony Fields led the charge with the Aviators' third sack of the night, giving Columbus one final opportunity with 3:31 remaining and needing eight points to tie.

Backed up at their own nine-yard line, Morton magic arrived.

The drive started with a physical 14-yard scramble from Morton to create breathing room. He followed with a 25-yard completion to Oakes before a 41-yard pass interference penalty moved the Aviators deep into Birmingham territory.

Then came the play of the night for Morton. On third down, Morton escaped multiple defenders, kept the play alive, and powered into the end zone for a miraculous rushing touchdown, his fourth total score of the game.

Needing two points to tie, Morton found Chism in the back of the end zone for an incredible conversion grab.

Then the mayhem somehow continued.

On Birmingham's next possession, DJ Miller Jr. intercepted DTR and returned it 39 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, completing one of the wildest sequences of the UFL season.

The Stallions still had one final chance after the kickoff sailed out of bounds and set them up at the 40-yard line with 1:15 remaining.

But Birmingham's desperation heave on fourth-and-11 fell incomplete, sealing the thrilling comeback victory for Columbus.

The Aviators defense played a massive role in the comeback, holding Birmingham to just 237 total yards while recording four sacks and forcing two turnovers. Tony Fields led the way with a game-high ten tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss.

Kyahva Tezino paced the Stallions defense with nine tackles and one tackle for loss.

Following the win, the Aviators will close the regular season at home against the Louisville Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 23, 2026

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