Columbus Aviators WR Antwane Wells Signs with Atlanta Falcons

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Aviators today announced wide receiver Antwane Wells (6-1, 204, Mississippi) has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League. Wells is among the first group of UFL players to sign NFL contracts as the UFL's 2026 offseason signing period officially opened Monday, June 15.

In nine games, Wells contributed in multiple facets for the Aviators during the 2026 UFL season, finishing third on the team in receptions (25) and receiving yards (237 yards) to go with two receiving touchdowns and three rushes for 25 yards. On special teams, he recorded 16 punt returns for 205 yards, averaging a league best 12.8 yards per return (min. 10 returns) with a long of 46 yards, and also added 1 tackle and 1 forced fumble on special teams coverage.

Prior to joining Columbus, Wells spent part of the 2025 NFL season on the New York Giants practice squad. Collegiately, he played at James Madison and South Carolina before finishing his college career at Ole Miss.

The Columbus Aviators retain the rights to Wells should he return to the UFL in the future. Related Articles June 17, 2026 Columbus Aviators WR Tay Martin Signs with Detroit Lions June 16, 2026 Columbus Aviators LB Tony Fields II Signs with Chicago Bears June 16, 2026 Seven Aviators Participate in NFL Workouts







United Football League Stories from June 17, 2026

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